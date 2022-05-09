Off-duty NYPD officer kills man in Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot in apparent love triangle

An off-duty NYPD officer shot and killed a man and then himself in what police are describing as a love triangle, authorities said.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a Buffalo Wild Wings in Wallkill, in Orange County.

Police say the officer, 36-year-old Sean Armstead, of Port Jervis, suspected the victim was having an affair with his wife or girlfriend.

That victim was identified as 20-year-old Edward Wilkins, of Wurtsboro

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Armstead was assigned to PSA 8 in the Bronx.

