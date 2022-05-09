ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Jervis, NY

Off-duty NYPD officer kills man in Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot in apparent love triangle

ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dz1Bj_0fXuxJlZ00

An off-duty NYPD officer shot and killed a man and then himself in what police are describing as a love triangle, authorities said.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a Buffalo Wild Wings in Wallkill, in Orange County.

Police say the officer, 36-year-old Sean Armstead, of Port Jervis, suspected the victim was having an affair with his wife or girlfriend.

That victim was identified as 20-year-old Edward Wilkins, of Wurtsboro

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Armstead was assigned to PSA 8 in the Bronx.

ALSO READ | Mother critically injured in stolen dump truck hit and run

Derick Waller reports surveillance and cell phone video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the driver accelerating, pinning the woman.

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 24

Ronald Miles
2d ago

I hear birds chirping where’s the support for the boys in blue lol what a sick world we live in S.I.P to the young man who innocently lost his life for nothing and my deepest condolences to his family…

Reply(7)
7
FJB
2d ago

yikes sad as it is, he sounded like he was a little unstable. probably better that he is no longer a cop.

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Jervis, NY
City
Wallkill, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Port Jervis, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Wurtsboro, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
WTAJ

WWE Legend arrested for homicide in DUI crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WTAJ) –DUI charges are the least concern right now for a WWE Legend that was involved in a deadly car crash as she’s now facing homicide charges, according to recent court documents. Tamara Sythch, better known as her WWE persona Sunny, was arrested May 6 and placed in prison for homicide, DUI, […]
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Buffalo Wild Wings#Shooting#Love Triangle#Hit And Run#Violent Crime#Psa 8#Eyewitness News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
News 12

VIDEO: Police arrest woman selling mangoes in Brooklyn subway station

The NYPD arrested a woman selling mangoes at the Broadway Junction subway station in Brooklyn in late April. Police say the mango vendor was issued a summons on April 5 and that she refused to stop vending at the location after multiple warnings. She was also issued a summons for unlicensed vending back on April 29 and was released.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bronx family reeling after son’s alleged killer was released

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A judge’s decision to release Saikou Koma’s accused killer has all but ruined any sense of peace during the final days of Ramadan. “He was a very good boy,” Haja Kaira, Saikou’s mother, said. “Gentle … he [didn’t] deserve to die like this.” For her, it’s still hard to talk […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Florence Ngwu, mother of 4, dies following Queens hit-and-run

NEW YORK -- Florence Ngwu, the Queens woman who was pinned by a hit-and-run driver outside her home on Mother's Day, has died, her family told CBS2.Ngwu's niece said the family was devastated to learn the 49-year-old died Monday morning from her injuries."I lived with her most of my life," Nnenna B told CBS2's Leah Mishkin. "A very strong woman. She was just a fighter. So we thought maybe she could."The disturbing scene unfolded on Sunday morning. Surveillance video shows a truck hit a car, which neighbors said belonged to Ngwu's daughter, on 120th Avenue by 167th Street.We're told Ngwu...
QUEENS, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
103K+
Followers
12K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy