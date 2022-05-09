ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Don Henley Reunited With Ex-Bandmate for Current Eagles Tour

By Matt Wardlaw
 3 days ago
Jim Ed Norman has spent a lifetime in the music business, working as a producer and A&R man, eventually finding his way to the top where he became president of Warner Music Nashville. So what’s he doing out on the road with the Eagles, conducting the 70 piece orchestra...

