The Houston Astros defeated the Minnesota Twins 5-0 on Tuesday behind the arm of starting pitcher Justin Verlander. The four-time Cy Young Award winner dominated the Twins, taking a no-hitter into the eighth inning. With only five outs to garner what would have been his fourth career no-hitter, Twins’ Gio Urshela picked up a base hit.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO