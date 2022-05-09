ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Tips on cleaning furniture with Barrow’s

By Allison Bradley
WALA-TV FOX10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe stops by Barrow Fine Furniture in Mobile to talk about taking care of your new furniture. Sarah Locklier from Barrow’s...

www.fox10tv.com

WALA-TV FOX10

2022 Jeep Wrangler at Chuck Stevens

In need of a new ride? Joe visited Chuck Stevens in Bay Minette to see what new vehicles they have to offer. Joe previewed the new Jeep Wrangler. For more details on the Jeep, watch the clip above. Chuck Stevens has been caring for customers for over 21 years. If...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Kind Cafe hosts Second Annual Spread Kindness Event

The following information was provided by Kind Cafe:. The 2nd Annual Spread Kindness Event will be held at the cafe on 5/14 from 9:30-1:30. The event will give us the opportunity to share some of the nonprofits we support with the community! Hosting this event is really the epitome of what we believe in- caring for each other and creating small moments to make the world a better place.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Groom late to wedding after getting stuck in elevator

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) - A California bride was worried her groom got cold feet when he was more than an hour late to the altar, but he just ran into a problem trying to get to the church on time. The happiest moment of Misty and Brandon Valdez’s lives was...
CLOVIS, CA
WALA-TV FOX10

WATCH: Engagement ring found in car fire leads to impromptu proposal

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A young man is breathing a little easier after nearly losing an engagement ring to a vehicle fire Monday in Tennessee. According to a Facebook post from Williamson County Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched to a car fire off I-840. They arrived to find the vehicle ablaze and quickly moved to stop the flames, WSMV reported.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WALA-TV FOX10

Gun found in backpack at Hankins Middle School

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a gun was found Wednesday in a backpack at Katherine Hankins Middle School. Police said officers responded to the school shortly before 10 a.m., after school administrators found the firearm inside the backpack belonging to a 15-year-old male student. No one was injured, and police said the investigation is ongoing.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MCPSS announces graduation schedule

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Public School System has announced the following graduation schedule. All graduation ceremonies will be at the University of South Alabama’s Mitchell Center, except Augusta Evans and Citronelle, which will be at their schools. Thursday: May 12, 2022. Augusta Evans School, 10 a.m.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile County schools offer signing bonuses to lure teachers

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With hundreds of positions to fill over the summer, the Mobile County Public School System is turning to a tool pro sports teams use to lure world-class athletes – signing bonuses. Rena Philips, a spokeswoman for the system, told FOX10 News that administrators will not...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
mobilebaymag.com

The Butterfly Garden Made Easy

Flybutters or flutterbys … Young children have their own special names for those winged jewels of the air — the enchanting and inspiring butterfly. Children and adults alike can find peace and joy in using the warmer and longer days to design and plant a sensory-pleasing butterfly garden. And all will love the brightly colored, nectar-producing plants — not to mention the pretty butterflies (and often hummingbirds, too) that will soon come along. Encourage your child’s, and your own, sense of connection to the natural world as you invite butterflies into your landscape and observe the intricate relationships of plants and animals as thriving communities of their own. Offer these beautiful winged creatures food, water and shelter, and they will return again and again.
MOBILE, AL
bitcoinmagazine.com

City of Mobile, Alabama Approved Its First Bitcoin Mining Project

Distributed Ledger Inc and GulfQuest Maritime Museum have partnered to bring sustainable bitcoin mining to the city of Mobile, Alabama. DLI will house 100 miners in a modified, air-cool shipping container. The project seeks to gather further funding and adoption from the government. Distributed Ledger Inc (DLI), a cryptocurrency infrastructure...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

CBMC Mobile to host ‘Man Up: How God Makes Men’

The following information was provided by CBMC Mobile:. Man Up: How God Makes Men event featuring Patrick Morley (Man in the Mirror Ministries), Jeremiah Castille (current chaplain for University of Alabama football team), Leon Bell, Jr. (Lead Pastor at St. Joseph Baptist Church – Mobile, AL) Friday and Saturday,...
MOBILE, AL
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Mobile, Alabama

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The Hummingbird Way is a seafood/bar restaurant in Mobile, Alabama. They have a variety of menu options, from small plates for appetizers to full meals for lunch and dinner. In addition to their regular menu, they also offer daily specials that change depending on what's fresh at the market. Their food is reasonably priced and the atmosphere inside the restaurant is laid back with a hint of elegance: wood floors, white tablecloths, and candles on every table make for an inviting setting. The staff is friendly and attentive--they've been known to be especially accommodating towards children. The Hummingbird Way offers delivery service within five miles of its location.
MOBILE, AL

