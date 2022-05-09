Tips on cleaning furniture with Barrow’s

Flybutters or flutterbys … Young children have their own special names for those winged jewels of the air — the enchanting and inspiring butterfly. Children and adults alike can find peace and joy in using the warmer and longer days to design and plant a sensory-pleasing butterfly garden. And all will love the brightly colored, nectar-producing plants — not to mention the pretty butterflies (and often hummingbirds, too) that will soon come along. Encourage your child’s, and your own, sense of connection to the natural world as you invite butterflies into your landscape and observe the intricate relationships of plants and animals as thriving communities of their own. Offer these beautiful winged creatures food, water and shelter, and they will return again and again.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO