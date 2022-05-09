Once a college rite, underage students caught with fake IDs face thousands in legal fees

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an in-custody death at the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center. In the afternoon hours of May 10th corrections deputies were conducting scheduled pod checks of their inmates. During the pod check a corrections officer found an inmate who was unresponsive and needed medical attention. Immediate life saving measures were attempted as well as medical staff was notified. Medical staff responded along with rescue personnel but unfortunately the inmate was pronounced deceased. Investigators were called out to the jail to investigate the incident. At this time we are attempting to notify the next of kin and we believe the inmate took their own life. Foul play is not suspected. This incident is still under investigation.

NASSAU COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO