ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Once a college rite, underage students caught with fake IDs face thousands in legal fees

By Suanne Thamm
fernandinaobserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. ‘They kind of seemed deceptive towards me, telling me that everything’s fine. Then they slapped me with a felony.’. It was his freshman year. The University of Florida student had just returned from a night...

fernandinaobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
fernandinaobserver.com

Corrections Officers at Nassau County Jail find deceased inmate

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an in-custody death at the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center. In the afternoon hours of May 10th corrections deputies were conducting scheduled pod checks of their inmates. During the pod check a corrections officer found an inmate who was unresponsive and needed medical attention. Immediate life saving measures were attempted as well as medical staff was notified. Medical staff responded along with rescue personnel but unfortunately the inmate was pronounced deceased. Investigators were called out to the jail to investigate the incident. At this time we are attempting to notify the next of kin and we believe the inmate took their own life. Foul play is not suspected. This incident is still under investigation.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

U.S. 17 redevelopment could be next for Nassau County

It’s about keeping up with growth now and in the future. In addition to upgrading a couple north-south roads to handle increased traffic and development, Nassau County planning staff asked Commissioners to look into a study of the key U.S. 17 thoroughfare. Commissioners did not commit to doing the...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

County Issues Proposed Settlement Offer and Agreement with Riverstone Properties over South-end Amelia ’50 Acres’

“The County agrees that the maximum building height for multiple-family dwellings and other permitted structures on the Property is eighty-five (85) feet. Height shall be measured from the approved finished grade.”. “Riverstone at its sole cost and expense will convey by special warranty deed to the County approximately + eight...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Fernandina Beach stirs controversy with proposed Central Park redo

The idea generated blowback on Facebook before the presentation occurred. The direction to Fernandina Beach’s interim head of Parks and Recreation was to “be bold,” take some risks and not worry about the fallout as it came to addressing the parks’ long-term sustainability. He did. “Right...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alachua County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Alachua County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fernandinaobserver.com

Nassau County Extension Services offers Irrigation Workshop

The Nassau County Extension has another great program to share with you! On Saturday, May 21st from 9am-12pm, they will be hosting a workshop regarding irrigation systems. Here you will learn about ways to reduce your water usage, ways to save yourself money while watering, and tips on reducing threats of pests in your landscape.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Nassau County, Florida Soliciting Community Input for Beach, Tourism Projects

Public encouraged to complete two online surveys regarding Beach Park Harmonization, and Tourism and Destination Development initiatives. The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is utilizing a new website, MemoriesMaking.com, to gather public input for its Beach Park Harmonization and Tourism and Destination Development projects, two strategic initiatives designed to enhance the value of the county’s shared assets for the benefit of the entire community. Now through June 30, residents can visit the website to complete two separate surveys designed to give them an easy way to provide input on each project, thereby ensuring all community voices are heard in the planning process. The website was developed by the Amelia Island Convention and Visitors Bureau (AICVB), which is assisting the Nassau County BOCC with the two projects.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Nassau County Fiscal Year 2020/2021 Audit Presented

5/11/22 @ 9:00 a.m.- At the Monday, March 28, 2022 meeting, Ryan Tucker, Audit Partner with Purvis Gray, presented the annual audit for Fiscal Year 2020/2021 which ended on September 30, 2021. This outside firm spends about 4 weeks each year studying the Board’s controls and processes to ensure that are appropriate and functioning properly.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Nassau County Council on Aging Caregiver Support Group Meeting, May – Dec 2022

Nassau County Council on Aging’s (NCCOA’s) Caregiver Support Group meetings are held twice each month – the second and fourth Wednesday (with the exception of November and December, see schedule below) – from 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., at the Janice Ancrum Senior Life Center, 1901 Island Walk Way in Fernandina Beach. Meetings sometimes feature guest speakers on various topics to help caregivers and their loved ones live each day to the fullest; all meetings offer support and education for caregivers, as well as time to share experiences and challenges with the group. Respite care is available for loved ones during each meeting.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida College#Fake Id#Legality#Ids
fernandinaobserver.com

Amelia Island revealed . . . A Look Back

Editor’s Note: I would be remised not to acknowledge Gale Jameson’s contributions to the Fernandina Observer. On several occasions, Gale responded to my request to photograph area events such as The Vintage Grand Prix at the Fernandina Beach Airport and a fire/rescue drill at Rayonier. He also sent some marvelous nature photos to us. Here is one below, taken at Fort Clinch, showing the amazing wingspan of an Osprey.. Thank you, Gale. We have appreciated your help over the years.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Steve Leimberg – A look back

Editor’s Note: As we continue to thank some of our photographers, selecting a photograph that exemplifies their work is the most challenging task. Steve Leimberg is known for capturing a variety of subjects, but we chose to highlight Steve’s portrait taken of the late Joe Winston. As seen in this photograph, Steve captures the essence of his subjects. Other photographs sent to us by Steve record significant events in our city. Steve was a constant friend to the Fernandina Observer and friend to many other worthwhile organizations. Thank you, Steve, for all of the talents and skills you have given to our community.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Perspective: An Opinion

“We can complain because rose bushes have thorns or rejoice because thorn bushes have roses.” Abraham Lincoln recognized the importance of having a healthy, balanced perspective and I think that most would agree that this was evident during his presidency. It always impresses me how problems that we encounter in our lives can, if we allow it, can change our world view.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Amelia Island Genealogical Society Presents Webinar “Your Ancestor’s FAN Club: Using Cluster Research to Get Past Brick Walls” – May 17

The Amelia Island Genealogical Society will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, May 17 at the Fernandina Beach Public Library, 25 N 4th St. Speaker Drew Smith will present a webinar on Your Ancestor’s FAN Club: Using Cluster Research to Get Past Brick Walls. Our ancestors were each surrounded by Family, Associates, and Neighbors. In his presentation, Smith will show how by researching this “FAN club”, we can discover additional records pointing to our own ancestors.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fernandinaobserver.com

Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival Presents the 21st Season Final Concert – Beer & G-Strings – Musical Fireworks

Sunday, May 22nd at 5:00 PM at The Courtyard by Marriott Amelia Island. A dazzling celebration of exciting, virtuosic, and inspiring chamber music featuring members of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Georgian Chamber Players, Atlanta Chamber Players, Emory School of Music, Vega String Quartet, and Christiania trio. Musicians include David Coucheron – violin, Julie Coucheron – piano, Helen Hwaya Kim – violin, Charae Krueger – cello, Yinzi Kong – viola, Jessica Wu – violin, Khari Joyner – cello, William Ransom – piano and Elizabeth Pridgen – piano. The program will include ANTONIN DVORAK – PIANO QUINTET IN A MAJOR OP. 81, Allegro, ma non tanto; CAMILLE SAINT SAENS, The Swan; MANUEL DE FALLA, La Vida Breve, W.F BACH, Das Dreyblatt; BEDRICH SMETANA – PIANO TRIO IN G MINOR; VIVALDI, Four Seasons and “a special arrangement of Czardas” by MONTI.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy