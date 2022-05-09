Once a college rite, underage students caught with fake IDs face thousands in legal fees

Sunday, May 22nd at 5:00 PM at The Courtyard by Marriott Amelia Island. A dazzling celebration of exciting, virtuosic, and inspiring chamber music featuring members of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Georgian Chamber Players, Atlanta Chamber Players, Emory School of Music, Vega String Quartet, and Christiania trio. Musicians include David Coucheron – violin, Julie Coucheron – piano, Helen Hwaya Kim – violin, Charae Krueger – cello, Yinzi Kong – viola, Jessica Wu – violin, Khari Joyner – cello, William Ransom – piano and Elizabeth Pridgen – piano. The program will include ANTONIN DVORAK – PIANO QUINTET IN A MAJOR OP. 81, Allegro, ma non tanto; CAMILLE SAINT SAENS, The Swan; MANUEL DE FALLA, La Vida Breve, W.F BACH, Das Dreyblatt; BEDRICH SMETANA – PIANO TRIO IN G MINOR; VIVALDI, Four Seasons and “a special arrangement of Czardas” by MONTI.
Comments / 0