Chestertown, MD

Public workshop is offered on end-of-life planning

By Trish McGee
Kent County News
Kent County News
 3 days ago
CHESTERTOWN — The Kent County Commission on Aging and Mid-Shore Pro Bono are offering a free workshop on preparing for the end of life. Tim Abeska, Mid-Shore Pro Bono volunteer attorney, will cover topics such as wills, personal financial powers of attorney, health care advance directives and Maryland medical orders for life-sustaining treatment.

The workshop is from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the Amy Lynn Ferris Adult Activity Center, 200 Schauber Road in Chestertown. The center is located just off Morgnec Road past Peak Health Care.

For information, call 410-778-2564.

Having a conversation about dying is not easy. Inevitably accompanied by complex emotions, discussions are avoided, postponed and set aside — sometimes until the opportunity has passed forever.

Ultimately it is an extremely important gift you can give your family and for you personally, the best way to reach a peaceful death is to plan ahead. Open a dialogue with your family about your wishes, and with your doctor.

Who will speak for you if you can’t? What are your goals at the end of life? What kind of funeral do you want, and how will it be paid for?

Studies show that more than half of all Americans do not have wills. According to AARP, 78% of millennials (ages 18-36) and 64% of Generation Xers (ages 37-52) do not have a will, a news release from the Kent County Commission on Aging states.

It is important for younger people to have wills, especially if they have a family, to ensure that their children will be cared for by the people the parents want as guardians in the event of their death.

“You may not control life’s circumstances but getting to be the author of your life means getting control of what you do with them,” says Dr. Atul Gawande, surgeon and author of the best-seller “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End.”

Kent County News

Kent County News

Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

