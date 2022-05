It’s being secured at a point down stream. Williamsport, Md (KM) There’s some good news to report regarding one of the barges stuck on the Potomac River. The National Park Service says the river flows have lessened, and the smaller barge that was stuck at Dam Number Four located in the Sharpsburg area was safely pulled away. The contractor is securing the barge at a point down stream.

WILLIAMSPORT, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO