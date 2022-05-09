Summer Sensations: Calendar of events for Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Farmington, Lakeville and Rosemount

In an effort to prevent people from having to use multiple sources to find summer events throughout the six cities in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area, the newspaper staff has compiled this listing.

While not every event is listed here, the newspaper feels this is a helpful listing for the communities of Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Farmington, Lakeville and Rosemount. If there are events you feel should be listed, send them to editor.thisweek@apgecm.com. This listing will be posted online at: SunThisweek.com and be modified throughout the year.

The events are listed in chronological order. For events lasting more than one day or over a series of months, the event is listed once under the month in which it begins.

May

Eagan Garden Club Plant Sale , Saturday, May 7, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Holz Farm Park, 4665 Manor Drive, Eagan.

Farmers Market , 2:30-6:30 p.m., every Thursday May 11-Oct. 19 in the Farmington Mall parking lot, 923 Eighth St. For more information, call 651-354-1638.

Thursday Farmers Market – 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., May 12 - Oct. 27, Mary, Mother of the Church parking lot, 3333 Cliff Road in Burnsville. Visit www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com for more information.

Legends of the Surf Ballroom – Saturday, May 14, 7 p.m., Rosemount Steeple Center, with tributes to Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, The Big Bopper, Dion and the Belmonts, Bobby Vee, and Roy Orbison. Tickets are $30. More is at RosemountArts.com.

Lakeville Citywide Garage Sale , 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14. Registration ends at 10 a.m. Friday, May 13. A printable map will be available online at lakevillemn.gov/693/Citywide-Garage-Sale at approximately noon on May 13. Only your address and items available will be included on the map. For questions or more information, call 952-985-4406 during regular business hours (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.).

Holz Farm Spring Festival – 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, May 15, Holz Farm Park, 4665 Manor Drive, Eagan. Friends of the Holz Farm invite residents to celebrate spring at this 1940s restored park featuring hayrides, music and activities for all ages. Tickets are $2 per person. The non-refundable tickets can be purchased in advance at www.discovereagan.com or on-site the day of the event. Admission fee includes all activities listed above. Admission is $3/person and is available for one of two time slots: 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. or 1-3:30 p.m. Tickets required for all individuals 12 months and older, tickets available at discovereagan.com or onsite. More is at cityofeagan.com/holzfarm.

Rosemount Citywide Garage Sale – Thursday-Saturday, May 12-14. This event is coordinated by Rosemount Parks and Recreation. List will be published county-wide in the Dakota County Tribune and made available at local businesses. Deadline to participate was April 22. For more information, visit www.ci.rosemount.mn.us/parks or call 651-322-6000.

Rosemount Area Arts Council Meet the Author with Joseph C. Fitzharris , Ph.D. – Thursday, May 19, 6 p.m., Robert Trail Library, Rosemount.

Eagan Big Rig Rally – 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 22, Central Maintenance Facility, 3501 Coachman Point, Eagan. See big rigs such as fire trucks, police squads, mowers, plow trucks and the ever famous garbage truck. Activities include face painting, photo opportunities, refreshments and giveaways while supplies last. Event will be held rain or shine. Additional parking will be available at Oak Hills Church, 1570 Yankee Doodle Road. Free. More information is at https://www.cityofeagan.com/bigrig.

June

Coffee on the Front Porch, Wednesday, June 1 , free, 9–10:30 a.m., Holz Farm Park, 4665 Manor Drive, Eagan. Enjoy a relaxing morning sipping coffee and having conversation on the pristine grounds of Holz Farm.

Eagan Market Fest – 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays, June-August, Central Park’s Festival Grounds and Eagan Rotary Band Shell at the Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway. Farmers market and community event features produce, hand-crafted artisan items, activities, concerts and entertainment. More is at cityofeagan.com/marketfest. Follow @cityofeagan on Facebook and Instagram to see what products and vendors make appearances each week.

Apple Valley Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 4 - Oct. 29, Apple Valley Municipal Center parking lot, 7100 W. 147th St. Visit www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com for more information.

Caponi Art Park and Learning Center 30th Anniversary Celebration Event – 12 noon, June 5, 1220 Diffley Road, Eagan. More at www.caponiartpark.org.

Lakeville Farmers Market – Wednesdays noon to 5 p.m. June 8 to Oct. 26, Market Plaza, 20851 Holyoke Ave. in downtown Lakeville. More is at http://www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Cascade Bay Season – June 10 - Aug. 28, Cascade Bay Waterpark, 1360 Civic Center Drive, Eagan. Waterpark with leisure pool, zero-depth entry pool, waterslides, lazy river, sand play area, mini-golf, concessions, and more is open to the public. Open swim sessions, cardio area, and more is at http://www.cascadebay.com or 651-675-5500.

Burnsville Farmers Market , 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays, June 11 - Oct. 29, 200 Burnsville Parkway W., Burnsville. More is at http://www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Tuesday Farmers Market , 1-5 p.m., June 14-Sept. 27, Rosemount Community Center, 13885 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount. Operated by the St. Paul Farmers’ Market. Visit www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com for more information.

Friday Night Flicks on the Bricks – June 14 - Aug. 23, seating at 7:30 p.m., free show begins at dusk, Nicollet Commons Park, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville, free. The schedule includes June 24 “The Boss Baby - Family Business” (PG); July 8 “Raya and the Last Dragon” (PG); July 29 “Space Jam: A New Legacy” (PG); Aug. 12 “Encanto” (PG) part of Friday Night Boogie, 7-9 p.m. with music and entertainment. For event updates and cancellation notices visit the city’s Facebook and Twitter pages. More is at www.burnsville.org/events.

Lakeville Area Community Band Summer Concert Series – 7 p.m. June 16, July 5 and Aug. 11 at Antlers Park, 9740 201st St. W., Lakeville. Free. In case of inclement weather, concerts will be held at the Lakeville Area Arts Center. More is at facebook.com/laccommunityband.

Thursday Rockin’ Readers – 11:15 a.m. June 16 - Aug. 18, Nicollet Commons Park, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville. Prior to Rockin’ Lunch Hour Concerts, staff from Independent School District 191 will read books geared toward elementary and preschool children. For event updates and cancellation notices visit the city’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Thursday Rockin’ Lunch Hour Concerts – noon, June 16 - Aug. 18, free, Nicollet Commons Park, 12600 Nicollet Ave. Geared toward preschool-aged audiences. For event updates and cancellation notices visit the city’s Facebook and Twitter pages. June 16 Bob the Beachcomber; June 23 The Teddy Bear Band, July 7 Wendy’s Wiggle, Jiggle, and Jam; July 14 The Teddy Bear Band; July 21 Sticks and Tones; July 28 Kid Power with Rachael; Aug. 4 Bob the Beachcomber; Aug. 11 Kids Dance; Aug. 18 Will Hale and The Tadpole Parade; Aug. 25 and Sept. 1 rain makeup dates. More is at www.burnsville.org/events. Come early to join School District 191 principals, teachers and staff read fun stories at Rockin’ Readers.

Music in Kelley Park – Each summer, Apple Valley hosts a series of free outdoor music concerts 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fridays in Kelley Park, 6855 Fortino St. The schedule includes: June 17, Salsa del Soul; June 24, Apple Valley High R&B Band and Scalise; July 1, 5 Speed; July 8, Michael Monroe; July 15, The Dweebs; July 22, Coyote Wild; July 29, J.D. Steele & MacPhail Community Youth Choir; Aug. 5, Power of 10; Aug. 12, Riverside All-Stars. Parking for these concerts is available on nearby streets, and there is an adjacent playground near the outside stage. More is at http://applevalleyarts.org and www.facebook.com/MusicInKelleyPark.

Lakeville Farmers Market – Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 18 to Sept. 24, Lakeville Area Arts Center, corner of Holyoke and 210th Street. More information is at http://www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minnesota Sinfonia Concert – 7:30 p.m., June 19, Caponi Art Park and Learning Center, 1220 Diffley Road, Eagan. More at www.caponiartpark.org.

ArtBlast – June 20-26, Rosemount Area Arts Council’s annual event that includes photo contest, jazz and bluegrass music and more. Watch Facebook, Instagram @rosemountarts and RosemountArts.com for more information.

Old Fashioned Picnic – Tuesday, June 21, free, 5:30–8 p.m., Holz Farm, 4665 Manor Drive, Eagan. Come on out to the farm with a picnic basket and explore the grounds and visit with Friends of the Farm members.

Farmington Dew Days – June 23-26. The city’s annual summer celebration in the past has included music, food, activities and entertainment for young and old. More information is at www.farmingtondewdays.com. Those who are interested in volunteering can email info@farmingtondewdays.com.

Eagan Art Festival – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 36, 1501 Central Parkway, Eagan. The Eagan Art Festival offers art in all media available for purchase from the artists, and a virtual artists market. Organized by the Dakota Center for the Arts and the Eagan Arts Festival, this juried art show and sale also has art activity tents. Free admission and parking. More is at eaganartfestival.org.

July

Apple Valley Freedom Days – June 30 to July 4. Freedom Days Parade 1 p.m. July 4 follows route from Pennock Avenue at Fireside Drive north to 145th Street west to Hayes Road north to Apple Valley High School. The event also includes Dancin’ ’n’ Cruisin’ classic car show, fun run, children’s activities, and street dance and fireworks. A full schedule can be found avfreedomdays.com and more information at SunThisweek.com.

Eagan Kick-Start Rotary 5K and Kids Run Fundraiser – July 2, 7 a.m. registration, 8 a.m. 5K start, 9 a.m. Kids Run start, Thomas Lake Park. Eagan Kick-Start Rotary’s inaugural 5K and Kids Run Fundraiser will benefit community projects in Eagan and beyond. To learn more and register, visit a link from tinyurl.com/yc8by4m4. To become a sponsor, contact Denise Sjoberg at 651-485-8137.

Eagan July 4th Funfest – July 3-4. Features the Eagan Ambassador program, a carnival filled with rides and games, live entertainment, parade and fireworks. More information is at eaganfunfest.org.

Lakeville’s Pan-O-Prog – July 4-10. Events and activities scheduled include a classic car cruise, grand parade, lots of food and music and fireworks on the Fourth of July. More information can be found at www.panoprog.org.

Visiting at the Farm: Cookies & Quilts with Otto & Ella, Sunday, July 10, free, 2-4 p.m., Holz Farm, 4665 Manor Drive, Eagan. As was the tradition in the 1940s families would go “visiting” on Sunday afternoons. Visit with us at Holz Farm and enjoy special cookies in the farm house and quilts on display.

Buck Concert Series 2022 – July 15-17 on Buck Hill in Burnsville. Acts will be announced soon. Past artists have included Lou Gramm, Asia, John Waite, The Guess Who and Foghat. More is at buckhill.com/buckconcertseries.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” by Theatre 55 – July 15, 16, 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. and July 17 and 24 at 5 p.m., Caponi Art Park and Learning Center, 1220 Diffley Road, Eagan. More at www.caponiartpark.org.

International Festival of Burnsville – Saturday, July 16, typically afternoon into evening event, Nicollet Commons Park. Celebrates diversity through music, entertainment, cuisine, and cultural exhibits promoting tolerance and diversity. Schedule to be released at a later date. More is at intlfestburnsville.org.

Rosemount Leprechaun Days – July 22-31. The city’s largest annual festival includes about 60 events with a parade, which will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30; carnival, live music, fireworks, and food mostly centered around Central Park. Music: July 28, DJ Chopper, July 29 Hitchville, July 30 Mojo Monks. To volunteer, donate or plan an event, email LeprechaunDays@gmail.com. More information is at RosemountEvents.com and SunThisweek.com.

Minnesota Vikings Training Camp, held last year in late July and early August, Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center, Eagan. The event has included open practices, food, activities, autograph signing opportunities and more. More information will be at vikings.com/schedule/vikings-events/training-camp.

August

Dakota County Fair – Aug. 8-14, Dakota County Fairgrounds, 4008 220th St. W., Farmington. Tickets will be available starting in July at the Dakota County Fair box office in Ahlberg Hall. The fair includes a midway with carnival rides, food, exhibits, music, grandstand events, and more. Rice Bull Riding Rodeo 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Demolition Derby 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11-13; More information is at 651-463-8818, www.dakotacountyfair.org.

Food Truck Festival – 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, Eagan Central Park, 1501 Central Parkway, Eagan. Features food truck fare, local craft beers and entertainment – B2wins 4-5:30 p.m. jazz, reggae, hip-hop; Flash Mob - 6:30-9 p.m. 70s classic rock, new pop, 80s hair band, country. More information is at cityofeagan.com/foodtruck.

Taste of Lakeville – 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave. Rotary’s major fundraising event for local and international community projects includes food, wine and live music from Border Hookups and Carolyne Naomi. Live and silent auctions are also held. Tickets $50 in advance, $60 day of event. Visit www.lakevillerotary.org for more information.

Hot Art! Community Iron Pour by Igneous Metal Arts – 12 noon, Aug. 20, Caponi Art Park and Learning Center, 1220 Diffley Road, Eagan. More at www.caponiartpark.org.

Pickup Truck Opera: The Magic Flute by Mixed Precipitation – 7 p.m. Aug. 26, Caponi Art Park and Learning Center, 1220 Diffley Road, Eagan. More at www.caponiartpark.org.

Farm to Table Dinner, Friday, Aug. 26, $65, Holz Farm, 4665 Manor Drive, Eagan. Register at link from cityofeagan.com/holzfarm. Enjoy an intimate outdoor dining experience on the picturesque grounds of Historic Holz Farm. A locally sourced menu has been developed for this occasion. Spend the evening enjoying music under the large oak tree, visiting with friends and learning about local food sources. Registration includes appetizer, entrée and dessert. Drinks available for purchase onsite. Must be 21-plus to register.

Southern Cruzers Summer Spectacular Car and Craft Show – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, new location at Buck Hill, 15400 Buck Hill Road, Burnsville. Includes swap meet, car corral. Cost: $5 per person, children under age 12 receive free admission with a paying adult. Portion of proceeds donated to charity. More information is at www.thesummerspectacular.com.

September

Burnsville Festival Fire Muster – Sept. 6-10. Features city block party, classic car show, craft beer tasting, entertainment, fireworks, carnival rides, children’s activities, emergency personnel demonstrations, food and beverages from local restaurants, and parades. Civic Center Park music: Johnny Holm Band 7:30-11 p.m. Sept. 9 and Fleetwood Mask 7:30-11 p.m. Sept. 10. More is at burnsvillefiremuster.org.

Free Fallin’ Tom Petty Tribute Concert – Friday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., Rosemount Steeple Center. Tickets for reserved seats $35 at freefallin.us.

Fall Clean Up Day – Saturday, Sept. 10, Holz Farm, 4665 Manor Drive, Eagan.

Lakeville Art Festival – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, on the Lakeville Area Arts Center grounds. Juried art show, community art project, food, music, activities, adult beverages and more. More is at lakevilleartfestival.org.

Harvest Festival – Saturday, Sept. 17, Holz Farm, 4665 Manor Drive, Eagan. Fiddling Contest – 1 p.m.