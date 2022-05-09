ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Davidson sends Kris Jenner flowers for Mother’s Day

By Caroline Blair
 3 days ago

You’re doing amazing, Petey!

Kris Jenner couldn’t stop gushing over the bouquet of flowers Pete Davidson sent her for Mother’s Day.

The momager took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to share a pic of the stunning floral arrangement Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend gifted her with for the holiday.

“Thank you #petedavidson !!! Love you,” Jenner, 66, wrote over the snap.

Jenner, who is reportedly “obsessed” with the comedian , also posted pics of the other floral arrangements she received from her kids – along with their past and present partners.

Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé, Travis Barker, sent Jenner a gorgeous all-white set, while ex Scott Disick went with over two dozen pink-and-yellow roses.

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson sent white roses with a few pink ones mixed in. “Thank you @realtristan13!!! Love you,” Jenner said of the NBA star’s gesture.

The momager highly approved of Davidson’s Mother’s Day gift.
On her own Instagram Stories, Kim posted five different bouquets she received for Mother’s Day but did not share any clues as to who sent them over.

The reality star, 41, did, however, show off a custom set of gray sweats that featured artwork from the four kids she shares with ex Kanye West.

“I love this sweatsuit. It is so, so cute. I’m gonna wear it today,” Kim said as she panned over the designs created by North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The comedian was just one of many men who sent the momager flowers on Sunday.
It’s unclear whether Davidson, 28, actually spent time with Kim’s kids on Sunday, but it certainly wouldn’t be the first time he hung out with her children.

The “Saturday Night Live” star was photographed driving Kim’s pink electric Moke car while 8-year-old North sat on his lap in April.

The lovebirds recently turned heads while attending the Met Gala 2022 together in New York City.
Just last week, Davidson was also spotted with a new tattoo on his neck that reads “KNSCP.” Several fans theorized that the “K” stands for “Kim,” while the other letters could represent her kids’ first names.

The two began seeing each other in fall 2021 after sharing an onscreen kiss during Kim’s ”SNL” hosting gig. The romance marks Kim’s first relationship since filing for divorce from West, 44, in February 2021.

Related
CinemaBlend

Khloé Kardashian Responds After Dwayne Johnson Admires Her Glutes In Viral Post

Any day you get singled out by infamous gym rat Dwayne Johnson for your physique, I’d say that’s a good day. Khloé Kardashian found herself in that enviable position (sorta) when the eventual Black Adam star posted a TikTok video in which he was checking out the reality star’s … assets. Don’t worry, though, the actor wasn’t actually ogling Kardashian herself, but rather admiring the glutes on her wax museum figure, and the reality star definitely had something to say about it.
Daily Mail

'I did it': Kim Kardashian is confused about Kourtney and Travis' claim that they couldn't get marriage license as she reminds fans SHE was the first to marry in Vegas

Kim Kardashian has discussed her sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker. During a virtual visit on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan, the SKIMS founder, 41, noted, 'I don't think it's legal. They said they couldn't get a license in time.'. Then the thrice...
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Makes Out With Chase Sui Wonders While Trying Not To Be Killed In New Movie Trailer

Cover your eyes, Kim Kardashian! The makeup mogul’s boyfriend Pete Davidson locks lips with another woman in the new trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies. Released on Tuesday (April 26), the clip (below) is the latest offering from famed horror production house A24. The dark comedy places the Saturday Night Live funnyman at a weekend mansion party with a group of 20-something influencers who find themselves without internet access and with a whole slew of bodies piling up. Pete plays David, who packs on the PDA with Emma, played by actress Chase Sui Wonders.
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
HollywoodLife

Why Kendall Jenner’s Boyfriend Devin Booker Won’t Attend The Met Gala With Her

It looks like Kendall Jenner will be walking the infamous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art alone at the 2022 Met Gala. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the 26-year-old model’s boyfriend of two years, Devin Booker, 25, will likely not join her at the star-studded event to make their red carpet debut. The news comes as Devin recovers from some injuries during his sixth season with the Phoenix Suns.
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Floods Kylie Jenner With Gorgeous Flowers For Mother’s Day After Family Getaway

Following their special vacation to Turks and Caicos, Kylie Jenner received one final Mother’s Day surprise from boyfriend Travis Scott. To honor the 24-year-old mother of his two children, Travis, 31, had a sea of floral arrangements set up in Kylie’s home in California on Sunday, May 8. The Kardashians star shared photos and a video of the gorgeous gesture to Instagram. In one image, Kylie and Stormi Webster, 4, sat at an outdoor table near the pool in the mist of the stunning all-white bouquet and matching candles.
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
