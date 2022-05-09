‘House’ alum Odette Annable is pregnant after three miscarriages

Odette Annable is “thrilled” to announce that she’s finally pregnant after suffering three miscarriages.

“It’s been a very long journey to get here, but we are here and we are thrilled and couldn’t be more grateful,” the “House” alum wrote via Instagram on Sunday, marking an extra special Mother’s Day for the actress.

“A new chapter begins. A very special Mother’s Day indeed. 💕.”

Annable, 36, posted a video of her and her husband, Dave Annable, sharing the good news with their 6-year-old daughter, Charlie Mae.

In the black-and-white clip, the little girl can be heard beaming with excitement after learning she will soon be a big sister.

Odette Annable revealed on Mother’s Day that she is pregnant again after suffering three miscarriages. odetteannable/Instagram; Getty I

“Now I get my own baby!” she adorably shouts before hugging her parents. “Thank you, daddy!”

Celebrity pals of the Annable family immediately rushed to the comments section to congratulate them.

“This video is everything 😭. Congrats! Love you guys ❤️,” fellow mom Ashlee Simpson Ross wrote, with Jenna Dewan adding, “Omgggg stawwwwwwppppppp this is the sweetest reveal ever !!!! Love love love ❤️.”

Dave and Odette telling their young daughter, Charlie Mae, she is getting a sibling. odetteannable/Instagram

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Odette also shared a bit more info on just how difficult her journey to a second child has been.

She shared that she had “3 miscarriages, failed IUI [intrauterine insemination], and failed IVF [in vitro fertilization].”

“It’s been an emotional ride, but we kept going and now we are here,” the “Supergirl” alum added.

Odette also posted this photo of her current baby bump to thank everyone for their support. odetteannable/Instagram

In June 2021, Odette opened up about her heartbreaking third pregnancy loss on social media.

“After having two miscarriages after Charlie and after our personal journey as a couple , we finally felt like we were in the right place and our gift was this baby in my belly,” she captioned a photo of her small baby bump at the time.

“I was 15 weeks pregnant when this photo was taken back in December and today would have been your due date. There was another plan and our baby is no longer with us.”

The actress also shared that the experience had given her a “new appreciation for my husband who was a rock for me and was unwavering with his support even though I know he was feeling it all as well.”

Odette and Dave have been married for nearly 12 years. Getty Images

She concluded, “It made me marvel at what a miracle Charlie is. What a miracle and a blessing it is to have a healthy child. I am so grateful for my family. We love you always and forever little angel 👼🏼.”

The Annables got married in 2010 and welcomed Charlie in 2015. The couple went through a difficult period in which they briefly separated in October 2019, but confirmed less than a year later that they were back together .