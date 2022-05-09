New Albany Police cruiser stolen with guns, ammunition inside found in Harrison County

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Agents from several law enforcement organizations across the Commonwealth recently arrested 12 people and more than 10,000 pills in a drug operation. Officials from DEA Criminal Diversion Group, the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, the Barbourville Police Department, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Manchester Police Department arrested the group of people and seized more than $2 million in U.S. currency after an investigation into a Louisville-based drug operation.
A Russell Springs woman was arrested over the weekend in Somerset by the Somerset Police Department on a variety of charges, according to jail records. Terri Bernadette Garner, age 39, was taken into custody in the early morning hours of Saturday on charges of failure to or use of an improper signal, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance fourth or greater offense, possession of a controlled substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine), driving on DUI suspended license second offense, promoting contraband first degree, three counts of probation violation for a felony offense, and receiving stolen property greater than $1,000 but less than $10,000.
Late in April, Bell, who was aiming to keep her position as Crawford County Circuit Court judge, withdrew from the Indiana primary election. WAVE News caught up with voters who really liked the option to vote early. Immigrant students get tour of Downtown Louisville to acclimate to new home. Updated:...
Kentucky Man Indicted for Fentanyl and Gun ChargesSCDN Graphics Dept. A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned an indictment today charging an Owensboro, KY man with possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and with illegal possession of firearms.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened overnight Wednesday. The first happened just before midnight. According to police someone shot into a home on Wickland Drive, near Bryan Station Middle School. Police say five people were inside the home at the time. No one was injured.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were arrested in Lexington for allegedly stealing a U-Haul truck. According to police, officers attempted to pull the truck over around 3 a.m. Wednesday but it sped off. Officers did not chase after the vehicle. A short time later, the U-Haul crashed into a...
NEWPORT, Ky. — The Newport Police Department is searching for a Covington man who robbed a bank earlier this week. Police said, around 9 a.m. Monday, officers arrived at Truist Bank at Fifth and Monmouth for a robbery, where a man — wearing a face mask — handed the teller a note demanding money and fled the building after receiving an amount not disclosed by authorities.
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (5/11/2022) Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (5/11/2022) WATCH | 5 people taken to hospital after Madison County chemical incident. Emergency officials at the scene told us swimming pool chemicals were being mixed inside a home, which caused some sort of reaction.
An Adair County woman was arrested after reportedly brandishing a large stick at EMS. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Deputy Chandler Staten was dispatched to a residence in the Sparksville Community, 9 miles south of Columbia. EMS had previously been sent to the location on a...
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Georgetown are getting reports of “sextortion” calls in the area. Sextortion is when a Snapchat or Instagram user obtains compromising photos or videos from another user and blackmails them with the threat that if they don’t provide money, they will post the images to all of their contacts and followers.
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The man charged in a high-profile murder in Madison County plans to plead guilty. Thursday morning, Shannon Gilday was in court to be arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges. Police say Gilday killed Jordan Morgan after breaking into her father’s home in February.
A Grayson County father — a felon with a lengthy history of arrests — and his teenage daughter have been arrested by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police on drug charges. On Saturday afternoon at approximately 4:00, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Erik...
May 7, 2022, Madison Police arrested Amber R. Horton 41, Milton, Kentucky, for Intimidation with a deadly weapon L-5 felony and possession of methamphetamine L-5 felony. Madison Police Patrolman Trent Smith responded to a report of road rage in the area of West and Main Streets. The complainant reported being involved in a verbal argument with another driver. After exchanging unpleasantries, the complainant reported the other driver, later identified as Amber Horton, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at her,
Kentucky State Police Conduct Death InvestigationSCDN Graphics Dept. A family member arrived at Kentucky State Police Post 5 and reported Thomas Korfhage III missing. Troopers immediately began the missing person investigation at which time he was entered as missing.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters at one Louisville Fire Department station found themselves handling a different kind of call this morning after an infant was dropped off to them. The infant was surrendered around 7:15 a.m. to the on duty firefighters at the Truck 4 / Engine 22 station, located...
SEYMOUR – On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, the Seymour Police Department received a call referencing a stabbing in the 200 block of East 11th Street in Seymour. When officers arrived at the scene, they observed blood in the street which led to a residence in the area. A male individual had received a stab wound to his upper body.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The identity of the boy whose body was found inside this suitcase in Washington County remains a mystery. Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said instigators realize people want answers to about the heartbreaking case, and so do they. He said this is the type of case that keeps Huls and his fellow detectives awake at night.
Comments / 0