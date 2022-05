JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Jacksonville groups will hold a rally downtown this weekend in response to the draft opinion by the Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. “The Supreme Court is making its official decision on abortion rights in June and the consequences of this decision will directly impact our local community,” Florida Access Network (FAN) and Women’s March Jacksonville (WMJ) wrote in a joint statement. “26 states, many in the South, could move to ban abortion, meaning millions of people could live without local access to abortion care.”

