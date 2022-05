The Santa Fe County, New Mexico Sheriff’s Office is removing some of the online evidence from the fatal “Rust” movie set shooting from its website. Yahoo reports that the massive release of evidence posted to the office’s website is no longer there. This comes as the office investigates the New Mexico shooting which left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead after she was struck by a bullet from a gun held by actor Alec Baldwin.

SANTA FE COUNTY, NM ・ 13 HOURS AGO