Santa Fe, NM

Shooting death of Santa Fe officer's son under AG review

 3 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Almost six months after a Santa Fe police officer's 2-year-old son was accidentally shot and killed in his home, state prosecutors are conducting an investigation into possible charges. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Sunday the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office confirmed they're...

