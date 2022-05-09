ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence Township, NJ

Woman wanted in double slaying is found dead in woods

 3 days ago

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A woman suspected of killing her boyfriend and a brother over the weekend was...

Casino manager killed when run over by man who stole purse

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The manager of a casino at a central Las Vegas strip mall was killed Wednesday evening when run over by a man fleeing after snatching a purse from a patron playing a video poker machine, Las police said. The manager confronted the purse-snatcher after he...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Body of woman found in Lake County tribal wildnerness area

POLSON, Mont. (AP) — Lake County officials found the body of a 22-year-old woman and were looking Thursday for a man who was believed to have been arguing with her two days earlier. Officers responded to a reported disturbance at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on the east shore of Flathead...
POLSON, MT
Woman dies after ramming car into boyfriend’s vehicle

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California woman was killed when she rammed her car into her boyfriend's vehicle during an argument over the weekend, authorities said. Officers responded shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday to reports of a collision near an intersection in the city of Orange, police said.
ORANGE, CA
Major Bust Nets 15 Pounds Of Fentanyl, Kilo Of Heroin

OAKLAND (BCN) The Alameda County Sheriff's Office capped off National Fentanyl Awareness Day on a high note Tuesday with a major arrest. Deputies and detectives seized 15 pounds of the opioid fentanyl, a kilogram (2.2 lbs) of heroin and $139,000 in cash from four suspects arrested in a car in a parking lot at McClymonds High School in West Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
Cartel-financed Oregon pot farms expand to growing indoors

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Foreign drug cartels that established illegal outdoor marijuana farms in Oregon last year are expanding to large indoor grows, a state police official said Thursday. The new challenge emerged as a task force created by the Legislature met for the first time to figure out...
OREGON STATE
Public Safety
No charges for Mike Tyson for punching airplane passenger

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities will not file criminal charges against former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson after he was recorded on video punching a fellow first-class passenger aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport last month, prosecutors announced Tuesday. The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said it...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bracing for her future: Human medicine rescues giraffe

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) — Over the past three decades Ara Mirzaian has fitted braces for everyone from Paralympians to children with scoliosis. But Msituni was a patient like none other — a newborn giraffe. The calf was born Feb. 1 at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Utility probes cause of California fire that burned mansions

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — Southern California Edison has told state utility regulators that unspecified electrical “circuit activity” happened at about the time that a wildfire erupted near the wealthy coastal city of Laguna Niguel and burned at least 20 homes, including mansions. Plumes of smoke rose...
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
Court: California's under-21 gun sales ban unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A U.S. appeals court ruled Wednesday that California’s ban on the sale of semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 is unconstitutional. In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday the law violates the Second Amendment right to bear arms and a San Diego judge should have blocked what it called “an almost total ban on semiautomatic centerfire rifles” for young adults. “America would not exist without the heroism of the young adults who fought and died in our revolutionary army," Judge Ryan Nelson wrote. "Today we reaffirm that our Constitution still protects the right that enabled their sacrifice: the right of young adults to keep and bear arms.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is bad, but that's a good thing

The problem was, as it always is at election time, that I was voting for something like 60 vacant offices. With the amount of time I gave myself, I could only get decent information on maybe a third of candidates. The Los Angeles County sheriff, much like many of the judges, is at the end of the ballot and stuffed with folks that few civilians have ever heard of. When it was time to research which of these candidates to vote for, I was at the mercy of endorsements. This is not to say that there wasn’t huge interest in the sheriff's race, because there was. In fact, I had never recorded a vote for a sheriff, before so I learned then that it’s an elected position that runs the correctional facilities, has to police around the same amount of people as the Los Angeles Police Department, and tends to oversee an understaffed department as a result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

