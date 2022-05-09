ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Police Seek 3 Suspects In Carjacking Outside Detroit Coney Island

By Sara Powers
 3 days ago

( CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for three suspects connected to a carjacking that happened outside of a Detroit coney island in April.

Three suspects wanted in connection to a carjacking that happened at a Detroit coney island. | Credit: Detroit Police Department

On Saturday, April 23, at about 9:30 p.m., in the 9100 block of Dexter, three suspects and a 50-year-old male victim exchanged words inside a Coney Island.

Police say the three suspects followed the man outside of the coney island and robbed him.

They took his car key and personal items.

According to police, the suspects then fled the scene and the victim left his vehicle in the parking lot and walked home.

Later that day, one of the suspects, who was wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt, returned to the coney island and stole the victim’s black 2017 Ford Fiesta.

The vehicle was later recovered.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

If anyone recognizes these suspects or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Comments / 12

Joe D
3d ago

How much you want to bet they all live in the neighborhood,and if you give any street person there $200.00 the cops will know where to find them by tomorrow night fall.

Reply
5
Honest Lee
3d ago

I hope these suspects are found & prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. This is happening way to often. It seems these juveniles, or young adults act like robbing people is their career. Harsher punishments needed now!!!

Reply
4
