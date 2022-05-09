Detroit Police Seek 3 Suspects In Carjacking Outside Detroit Coney Island

( CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for three suspects connected to a carjacking that happened outside of a Detroit coney island in April.

On Saturday, April 23, at about 9:30 p.m., in the 9100 block of Dexter, three suspects and a 50-year-old male victim exchanged words inside a Coney Island.

Police say the three suspects followed the man outside of the coney island and robbed him.

They took his car key and personal items.

According to police, the suspects then fled the scene and the victim left his vehicle in the parking lot and walked home.

Later that day, one of the suspects, who was wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt, returned to the coney island and stole the victim’s black 2017 Ford Fiesta.

The vehicle was later recovered.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

If anyone recognizes these suspects or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.