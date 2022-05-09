Music Returns to the County Fair

Did you know we have so many public spaces waiting for you? One of the most important recommendations I can make is to turn off the TV, put down the game controller and get out and about and explore. Many of these things don’t cost anything and you can enjoy hanging out with your friends and family, make a picnic lunch or dinner and enjoy some of the vistas. You can even just go up Del Puerto and park on an overlook, or check out LaGrange or even just take a quick break at one of our city parks. The more we use the parks and enjoy what they have to offer, the safer they get as we are all out there looking out for each other. Plus, you can be a lot more healthy as you run, walk or ride along our trails or even take your bike downtown for brunch. You feel like you earn that extra helping of hashbrowns or bacon. Modesto is only 10 miles across, so it is pretty easy to get where you want to go from anywhere, and best of all, it is flat. Check out some of these fun options and enjoy this transition from spring to summer.

MODESTO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO