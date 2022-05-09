ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanislaus County, CA

Music Returns to the County Fair

By Middagh Goodwin
 3 days ago
It has been 2 years since bands have performed on the main stage at the Stanislaus County Fair but that is about to end when the Fair returns in July. Once again there will be a diverse lineup...

MoBand’s 103rd Season

For as long as we can remember, these amazing summer Thursday nights with MoBand and 3,000 of your friends in the Mancini Bowl bandshell at Graceada park, with food, drink, wine, and fun sounds have made the perfect evening; a hall of fame slice of Modestocana. Last year MoBand was back with a limited schedule, and this year, MoBand will be bigger than ever. This is truly one of the best community events in any town anywhere in the USA. Make sure that you are a part of this slice of ModestoCana and take your friends and family to Graceada Park on the June and July Thursdays.
GreetingView – May the 4th and More!

We are a month away from Graffiti Summer, but it is May where we really step on the gas and get running fast. It was so amazing to see so many people out helping make Modesto better at Love Modesto. Thank you all to those that donated to our Walk A Mile team as we ended up the #1 team and helped a really important organization. I have said it before a million times, it is the volunteer spirit of Modesto that makes it special. Plus, it makes us feel better about the place we live, and trust me, there are many reasons.
Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival

The Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival is a full weekend of events dedicated to the one food you never outgrow…grilled cheese!. This family-friendly festival has something for everyone! Once inside, you’ll be able to purchase sandwich bites from all of our participating vendors. Bites are served instead of whole sandwiches so you can try them all. Options will range from classic cheese-only sandwiches to intricate and creative melts. A wide range of dessert & beverage options will be offered as well.
AllAgesView – Happy May Modesto

May is here, and summer is arriving. I’ve been loving. >the sunny weather we’ve been having, and what better way to enjoy it than. >going outside! One of my favorite ways to stay active is going on a bike. >ride. I love going to dry creek and riding...
Sacramento’s Largest R&B and Hip-Hop Festival Returns since Start of Pandemic

The Sol Blume festival returned to Discovery Park in Sacramento after a two year hiatus on the weekend of April 30 and May 1. The two day, music festival lured in a crowd of over 40,000 or more patrons consisting of Elk Grovians; Sacramentians, and out-of-towners. Foot traffic in surrounding areas boomed with enthusiasts of R&B, Hip-Hop, art, and overall concert culture.
Interview – Library is More Vital Than Ever

The pandemic has changed so much. So many things were closed, some adapted and some went away. On the other hand, some things changed and may even be stronger now after making it through. The Stanislaus County library is one of those institutions. During the pandemic, library services, mobile book...
NonProfitView – 75 Years of Service

When I first met Mae, she was a bit despondent and a lot determined! We were delivering a motorized scooter to her…but what she was really getting was some freedom. Mae lives in a board and care home in a small town and, due to COPD and other health issues, cannot walk far. She couldn’t even make it to the corner store for a cup of Coca-Cola…her favorite. I tried to chat with her a bit…small talk really. But as she sat on that bright red scooter, she looked at me and said, “I gotta go!” The last time I saw Mae, she was humming to herself headed to the corner store for her beloved soda. I did get a glimpse of her as we drove away – she was driving her scooter in circles and figure eights in the parking lot with a huge smile on her face.
BigView -Go Outside

Did you know we have so many public spaces waiting for you? One of the most important recommendations I can make is to turn off the TV, put down the game controller and get out and about and explore. Many of these things don’t cost anything and you can enjoy hanging out with your friends and family, make a picnic lunch or dinner and enjoy some of the vistas. You can even just go up Del Puerto and park on an overlook, or check out LaGrange or even just take a quick break at one of our city parks. The more we use the parks and enjoy what they have to offer, the safer they get as we are all out there looking out for each other. Plus, you can be a lot more healthy as you run, walk or ride along our trails or even take your bike downtown for brunch. You feel like you earn that extra helping of hashbrowns or bacon. Modesto is only 10 miles across, so it is pretty easy to get where you want to go from anywhere, and best of all, it is flat. Check out some of these fun options and enjoy this transition from spring to summer.
FW: ZenView – Euphoria

We are happy to announce that we are back teaching Tai Chi at the MJC! As you all know, most activities during the pandemic were stopped and it’s nice to see that things are moving again. However stress hasn’t gone away. We may feel, more than before, the need to take good care of ourselves so that we can better cope with the many stresses that we face in the world today. You may have such a practice set up in your life already. Any exercise and creative outlet will help us to feel more empowered. Keep in mind though that your body ideally likes to be included. So, for example, if music is your favorite thing then you could dance and move with it to get the ultimate benefit. Experiencing the totality of our humanity can give us a feeling of wholeness and belonging that heals even invisible wounds.
Actor Jack Kehler dies at Cedars-Sinai in LA

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Jack Kehler, an actor who had roles in "The Big Lebowski" and "The Man in the High Castle," has died from complications from leukemia at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to a report in Variety. He was 75. Eddie Kehler confirmed his father's...
Fire destroys many downtown Visalia businesses.

On Sunday May 1 a suspicious fire spread from a dumpster behind Alejandra’s Mexican Restaurant to the building. That set off a series of unfortunate events that lead to the devastation of the Main Street businesses and damaging three others: Sage Salon Suites, the Visalia Fox Theatre and Quesadilla Gorilla.
Relax in California's Best Hot Springs

When visiting California it is hard to decide what the focus should be. We have visited cities, wine country, national parks, the coast from top to bottom and its national forests. What we didn't explore until just recently are the amazing hot springs it has. Some of the most beautiful hot springs we have ever seen.
Storm Tracker Forecast - Another Storm Brings Clouds, Breezes And Iso'd Showers Thursday

Wednesday has been a quieter day for northern California, but showers still popped up over the mountains and foothills. Another Pacific storm hits the West Coast Thursday, bringing another round of active weather. The last bit of energy and moisture from our last storm was able to spawn a few rain and snow showers over the higher terrain today, but our weather is quieter and warmer than yesterday. Tonight another storm will move toward northern California, and we can expect increasing clouds by morning. Lows will range from the 20s in the mountains to the 40s in the valley. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with stronger breezes and light rain and snow showers over the mountains. Highs will range from the 50s to the 70s.
