Maryland State

Eastern Shore of Md. Player Wins $150K Bonus Match 5 Payout

By Kye Parsons
WBOC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Maryland Lottery player on the Eastern Shore played the same Bonus Match 5 combination three times on May 7, and those lucky numbers delivered a total of $150,000 in prizes, Maryland Lottery officials announced Monday. Meanwhile, four other players landed prizes of $100,000 each last week in Baltimore City, Capitol...

www.wboc.com

mocoshow.com

Silver Spring Scratch-off Player Wins $50,000

Self-proclaimed “scratch-off man” Ivan Escota of Silver Spring won $50,000 playing the Maryland Lottery on May 7, the day of the Kentucky Derby, but there was no one around to tell. His dad was at Laurel Park taking in the Kentucky Derby. “I called my dad and told...
SILVER SPRING, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Loch Raven Boulevard shop sells winning $100,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off

TOWSON, MD—He has bought scratch-offs for a long, long, time, a Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials, hoping but never really expecting to hit it big. That hope was met and that expectation squashed last weekend when a Big Cash Riches instant ticket worth $100,000 found its way into his life. “I picked out several different tickets, mostly ones I’d … Continue reading "Loch Raven Boulevard shop sells winning $100,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off" The post Loch Raven Boulevard shop sells winning $100,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Man Wins $50,000 Third-Tier Maryland Lottery Prize

A recent retiree from Baltimore just added $50,000 to his bank account after winning a Powerball drawing, the Maryland Lottery reports. The 77-year-old won the extra cash on a lucky quick-pick ticket in the May 7 Powerball drawing. The lucky ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven located at 7901 Wise Avenue in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

2 killed in Montgomery Co. shooting

A 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man are dead after a shooting in Germantown, Maryland. Wednesday afternoon. Montgomery County Police say their officers responded to Crystal Rock Drive at about 4:30 p.m. after a reported shooting. In a statement to WTOP, police say this is an active and ongoing homicide...
GERMANTOWN, MD
Wbaltv.com

5 people win $50K on Bonus Match 5, Powerball tickets

Five people won $50,000 from Saturday night's Bonus Match 5 and Powerball drawings. Video above: New scratch-offs, promotions form Maryland Lottery. The Maryland Lottery said three of the winning tickets were sold at the same Eastern Shore retailer. There were four top-prize winning Bonus Match 5 tickets in Saturday's drawing...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Crash Involving Tractor Trailer On I-70 In Baltimore County Leaves 3 Hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Units from Baltimore County and Howard County are responding to a “serious crash” involving a tractor trailer and another vehicle on a stretch of eastbound of I-70, the Baltimore County Fire Department said. As of 6:30 p.m., eastbound I-70 is open, while the westbound lanes are closed. Units from #BCoFD, @HCDFRS o/s, I-70 btw exits 87 & 91 eastbound. Working a serious crash involving a tractor trailer & 2nd vehicle; heavy entrapment. Multiple patients including one Pri 1. All lanes blocked eastbound from exit 87 to exit 91. Use an alternate route. DT 306 EA pic.twitter.com/duzAIUiWr7 — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) May 11, 2022 All eastbound lanes were previously blocked between exit 87 and exit 91, the fire department said. Maryland State Police investigators believe a tractor trailer rear-ended an Acura, which rear-ended a Lexus. All three drivers were hospitalized, but their conditions are unknown. Police said impaired driving is not believed to be a factor in the crash. WJZ’s Vic Carter reported traffic was backed up for at least 20 minutes. ⁦@wjz⁩ MAJOR accident 70 E @ 695. Traffic at a standstill. Have been sitting here 20 minute pic.twitter.com/yiSWAMq0A8 — @vicCBSWJZ (@viccbswjz) May 11, 2022
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Showing you the money and record jackpots

Doug Lloyd of Maryland Lottery gets a handle on jackpots and second chances this spring. Buzzy Hettleman sets the record straight on Kirwan, Maryland and education. The lifer educational leader discusses the value of public schools and how the fight never ends to improve the system.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Collins found guilty of murdering 7-11 employee Lynn Maher in 2020

LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, a Charles County jury, after an 8-day trial, convicted Gregory Deshawn Collins, 23, of Waldorf, of the First-Degree Felony Murder of Lynn Maher, Armed Robbery, and related charges. On October 1, 2020, officers responded to the 7-11 convenience store […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man who escaped Spring Grove Hospital in Catonsville in custody

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A man who Maryland State Police said escaped Monday from Spring Grove Hospital in Catonsville is in custody. State police said troopers were searching for Marquel Quincy Matthews-Jackson. Police tweeted at 12:50 p.m. that Matthews-Jackson was taken into custody. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
CATONSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Reward Announced For Information In Jan. Death Of Woman Shot In Catonsville Parking Lot

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police announced a $2,000 reward Monday for information on the death of a woman who was shot in a Catonsville parking lot in January. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Catonsville Plaza shopping center on Baltimore National Pike around 1 p.m. on Jan. 13. There, officers found 27-year-old Diamond Trueheart shot in the parking lot. She was pronounced dead at the crime scene. #NEWS: 👇🏽$ REWARD for info about Diamond’s murder But the toll murder takes on family… Her Uncle: “I can’t sleep, I was checked into a mental hospital for a little bit, I...
CATONSVILLE, MD
WBOC

Pair Arrested for Attacking Two With Baseball Bat in Delmar

DELMAR, Md.- Two women are facing assault and related charges following accusations that they used a baseball bat to attack two people at a home in Delmar. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said it happened on Monday, May 9, when deputies responded to an unknown disturbance at a home located on the 1000 block of Pine Street.
DELMAR, MD
CBS Baltimore

Multiple Vehicle Crash Closes Lanes On I-695 Inner Loop In Towson

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A crash involving multiple cars and two tractor trailers has closed multiple lanes on I-695 in Towson. According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, eight vehicles were involved in the crash around 1 p.m. on the I-695 inner loop prior to exit 29B. Only the left lane of the northbound lanes is open, and traffic is slowed to a crawl. Chopper 13 over the scene showed one tractor-trailer that appeared to have caught fire. Maryland state police said no injuries have been reported.  
TOWSON, MD
WBOC

Fire Destroys Wicomico County Home

QUANTICO, Md.- Authorities are investigating a late Tuesday night fire that left a western Wicomico County home in ruins. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at 11 p.m. at a two-story home located at 22268 Wetipquin Road in Quantico. The West Side Fire Department responded to the...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Man Shot on Dover Street

DOVER, Del.- Dover police are investigating a late Wednesday night shooting that left a young man injured. Shortly before midnight, officers responded to the 100 blocks of South New and South Queen streets for a report of shots fired. While checking the area, a 23-year-old man arrived at Bayhealth Kent Campus with a gunshot wound to his right forearm. The victim was uncooperative with detectives, providing multiple versions of the incident, but stated it occurred in the area of Reed Street, between South Bradford Street and South Governors Avenue.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in May

NEWARK, Del.- As gasoline and food prices continue to rise, the Food Bank of Delaware says it will continue to host its monthly drive-thru mobile pantries that started in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first one is scheduled for Monday, May 16 starting at 10...
NEWARK, DE
WBOC

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed in Md. Black Vultures

DOVER, Del.- After highly pathogenic avian influenza was recently confirmed in black vultures in Maryland, poultry producers on Delmarva are encouraged to take precautions to protect their flocks. Officials with the Delaware-Maryland Avian Influenza Joint Information Center said Wednesday that federal laboratory testing confirmed cases of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian...
KENT COUNTY, DE

