Lillie (Jane) Overton, Coalfield

David John Roberts of Kingston, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord Saturday, May 7th, 2022. He was born April 13, 1950, in North Carolina and moved to East Tennessee when he was a boy. He resided in Coalfield for many years until moving to Kingston in 1987. He now resides in his eternal home and we rejoice knowing that he is in the presence of Jesus with a grin on his face and are confident that he held the door for someone on his way in. He was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Kingston where he served as a greeter/usher. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was retired from Cumberland Utility Water District in Harriman. David was preceded in death by his parents, Perry & Aileen Roberts; Wife, Teresa Roberts; Brothers, Tommy Roberts and Edward Roberts; Daughter, Wendi Johnson.

KINGSTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO