NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man connected to the disappearance of Alyssa Ciccarelli, who investigators now believe is dead. According to PCSO, Ciccarelli left the Holiday Hotel on April 17 and met Scott Quinn, 39, for a drug deal. Detectives say Quinn told them he saw Ciccarelli at Embassy Food and Gas in Port Richey on April 17, but the two parted ways afterward. Ciccarelli was reported missing on April 23.

PASCO COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO