Since January 1 of this year, North Carolina has announced projects worth over $7 billion in capital investments and over 15,000 jobs, providing our residents and their families with opportunities to flourish. International companies like Boom Supersonic, Eli Lilly and VinFast have chosen North Carolina to create their innovative and pioneering products. Companies born and raised in our state know they can rely on the people of North Carolina, and choose to expand here, rather than open a new facility elsewhere.

ECONOMY ・ 22 HOURS AGO