Blanket Jackson, who now goes by “Bigi”, looked so much like his late father Michael Jackson on May 12. The 20-year-old was pictured walking into Barnes and Noble in Calabasas, California, with a big smile on his face. Once inside, Blanket sat down and took a look at a book called Essential Horror Movies, hinting that he may share his dad’s love for the horror genre. After all, who could forget Michael’s “Thriller” song, music video, and movie from the 1980’s.

