CM Punk says it is time to stop amplifying certain voices of the past and their opinions on modern wrestling. In the modern age of wrestling, many of the major superstars of the past now have their own platform to talk about today's wrestling with a multitude of podcasts and the advent of social media. Sometimes, the opinions of those from days gone by can ruffle the feathers of the superstars of today.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO