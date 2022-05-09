ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, GA

Taylor's Monday Midday Forecast

WMAZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's going to be a lot sunshine in...

www.13wmaz.com

WMAZ

Courteney's Forecast

Comfortable and dry the next couple of days, but slightly more unsettled for the second half of the week. 90's return by Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
WMAZ

NOAA releases first images from GOES-18 satellite

MACON, Ga. — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released the first images from its GOES-18 satellite, the new satellite intended to replace the malfunctioning GOES-17. The satellite is the third in a series of four launched by NOAA and NASA to provide atmospheric information over the western hemisphere.
MACON, GA
weisradio.com

Two Fatally Injured in Northwest Georgia Accident Monday Morning

Two people were fatally injured an an auto accident taking place Monday morning in Chattooga County, Georgia. Sheriff Mark Schrader confirmed that afternoon, that two-vehicles had been involved in that wreck, with two people dying as a result of their injuries and two others being taken for treatment – one by helicopter to an area trauma center and another by EMS ground unit to a Rome-area hospital That wreck closed down a stretch of the Trion-Teloga Road for an extended period of time.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
County
Taylor County, GA
WALB 10

19th Century home being moved to Turner Co. for preservation

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Local contractors of Relic Pine Enterprises, LLC are taking a 19th-century home piece by piece and transporting it to Turner County as a way to preserve its historic values. It is evident architecture has changed over the years. Before, it was common to see a dog...
TURNER COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Blackshear Man Sets New Georgia Record with Redbreast Sunfish Caught on Satilla River

The top spots continue to fall as Georgia waters keep yielding record fish!. Four new state records have been caught since December. The latest state record fish, and pending world record tie, is a redbreast sunfish caught by Lester Roberts of Blackshear. His catch, caught on May 7 on the Satilla River near Folkston, weighed 1 lb, 12 oz and was 11 3/8 inches long, and replaces the 1998 record (1 lb, 11 oz), according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMAZ

Georgia bridge fails inspection, closed indefinitely after crews find extensive corrosion

NEWTON COUNTY, Georgia — Drivers in Newton County are going to have to find a different route for the foreseeable future after a bridge failed an inspection Monday. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, an inspection team found extensive corrosion where steel pilings meet a concrete bent cap on the County Road 213 bridge over the Alcovy River.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
wtxl.com

TCC, Lowndes, Colquitt County baseball fall in GHSA playoffs

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — The Lowndes High School baseball drops game three of their series to Mill Creek, eliminating them from the GHSA AAAAAAA playoffs. North Oconee sweeps Thomas County Central 9-3 in game one and game two was still in progress as of 11:40 p.m. Monday night. Parkview...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
pctonline.com

Dixon Pest Services Announces Acquisition

THOMASVILLE, Ga. – Dixon Pest Services, headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., announced its acquisition of the pest control division of Tillman’s Termite & Pest Control of Tallahassee, FL. The acquisition further accelerates Dixon Pest Services’ growing penetration in North Florida as it assumes responsibility for all Tillman’s pest control...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WMAZ

74-year-old man drowns unloading boat in Troup County lake

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A man drowned on West Point Lake on Thursday morning, according to the Troup County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they got a call around 6:40 a.m. about a possible drowning on the lake at the Yellow Jacket Boat Ramp off of Cameron Mill Road. When...
TROUP COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
southgatv.com

GDOT construction plans for South Georgia

TIFTON, GA – A posted bridge in Baker County will be replaced and portions of eleven roads in Miller County will get safety upgrades, just two of the most recent construction contracts awarded for the Southwest area. Georgia Department of Transportation awarded four construction contracts totaling about $5 million...
GEORGIA STATE
WCTV

Suspect captured after overnight standoff in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a disturbance call of a man with a gun and bat on the porch of a home at the Wrights Mobile Home Park on Old Whigham Road and Belcher Lane in Bainbridge around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WALB 10

1 dead, 2 injured in overnight police chase in Turner County

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - A high-speed police chase in Ashburn ended with a deadly crash Wednesday morning. The chase ended between 2:30- 3 a.m. Ashburn police told WALB’s Anthony Bordanaro they stopped a familiar car, one that had driven away from police before. This time, the officer pursued it...
ASHBURN, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Average gas prices reach new high

ATLANTA — In a report from AAA, gas prices are back on the rise, and this time prices are reaching a record high, along with the rising crude oil prices. Georgia drivers are paying an average of $3.83 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 12 cents more than a week ago, three cents more than last month and $1.08 more than this time last year.
GEORGIA STATE
southgatv.com

Thomas bound for Train Town

CORDELE, GA – Thomas the Tank Engine is chugging back into Georgia Veterans State Park in June and the family can “Ride, Play and Stay all Day.”. This year Day Out with Thomas offers children and their families extended hours and a trainload of activities and fun. The...
CORDELE, GA
weisradio.com

Victims Names Released in Fatal Northwest Georgia Auto Accident

The names of the two people fatally injured in a two-vehicle collision, taking place on Monday morning in Chattooga County in northwest Georgia, have now been released. Georgia State Patrol units responded to that crash on the Trion-Teloga Road just east of Bankey Farm Road at 11:42am; according to that report, a 2000 Honda Accord had been traveling east on Trion-Teloga Road, then crossed the center line, striking a 2002 Chevrolet 2500 pickup, going in the opposite direction. Following impact, the pickup left the roadway, went down an embankment, then overturned. The driver had to be ait-lifted to Erlanger Medical Center and was listed in critical condition; meanwhile a female passenger in that truck was taken by ambulance to the Atrium Medical Center in Rome, listed in stable condition.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Old spot in Dublin gets new look, drive-thru

DUBLIN, Ga. — An old spot in Laurens County has new life. The Cloverleaf Restaurant in East Dublin opened about 40 years ago. It's been passed down a few times, and about two years ago, it was bought by a couple. General Manager Tosha Rowland has been working there...
DUBLIN, GA

