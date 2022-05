GRAY - Kimberly Kaye Bonner aged 61 years, of Gray, passed away Monday morning on May 9, 2022, at her home due to cardiopulmonary issues. Born in Toledo, Ohio, she lived in Kingsport since 1973, before moving to Gray. Kimberly was a graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School in 1979 and attended ETSU for early childhood development. She worked as an Instructional Assistant in the Washington County School System. Kimberly was a member of Strong Tower Baptist Church in Johnson City where she was actively involved in the deaf ministry.

GRAY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO