Environment

Start Of Hurricane Season Three Weeks Away, First Wave Already Forms Off Africa

By Lissette Gonzalez
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CPnTw_0fXulWHa00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While the Atlantic Hurricane Season doesn’t officially start until June 1, on Sunday the National Hurricane Center announced the first tropical wave of the season.

It emerged off the coast of Africa and was moving west about 15 miles per hour.

The National Hurricane Center is not concerned this wave will pose a threat to land as it is expected to pass well to the south of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The National Hurricane Center will begin issuing Tropical Weather outlooks as of May 15. Meteorologists at NOAA and Colorado State University are forecasting an above-average season and hence, now is the time for residents of South Florida to prepare for hurricane season.

CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
ABOUT

It's all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It's all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

