Start Of Hurricane Season Three Weeks Away, First Wave Already Forms Off Africa

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While the Atlantic Hurricane Season doesn’t officially start until June 1, on Sunday the National Hurricane Center announced the first tropical wave of the season.

It emerged off the coast of Africa and was moving west about 15 miles per hour.

The National Hurricane Center is not concerned this wave will pose a threat to land as it is expected to pass well to the south of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The National Hurricane Center will begin issuing Tropical Weather outlooks as of May 15. Meteorologists at NOAA and Colorado State University are forecasting an above-average season and hence, now is the time for residents of South Florida to prepare for hurricane season.