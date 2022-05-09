Sacramento victims of Marin Headlands plane crash identified

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Two Sacramento residents were aboard the single-engine aircraft that crashed into the Marin Headlands amid foggy conditions last week, the Marin County Coroner's Office confirmed Monday morning.

The coroner identified the crash victims as 57-year-old Michael B. Briare and 52-year-old Jennifer Lyn Fox. Both were Sacramento area residents.

Over the weekend, investigators removed the wreckage from the Marin Headlines and will try to determine why the plane crashed including the weather conditions at the time.

Fox was the founder of the I AM Empowerment Network, JJ Fox Productions and the I AM Studio, according to her website. On her resume, she is described as being an entrepreneur since she was 12-years-old. Fox started her first skincare business when she was 23-years-old.

She was the mother of two high school age children.

Authorities said that at approximately 12:09 p.m. Friday, the fixed-wing, single-engine Vans RV-10 personal aircraft slammed into Slackers Hill, an area located northwest of the Golden Gate Bridge. The airplane's emergency beacon was activated at approximately 12:11 p.m.

Multiple first responder agencies were dispatched to search for the aircraft in the area. At approximately 2 p.m., the downed aircraft was found on a steep hillside/ridge north of Conzelman Road, some distance away from the roadway or trails. Locating the aircraft was made more difficult by heavy fog and condensation, which limited visibility in the area.

Authorities said two people were found inside the wreckage and declared dead at the scene.

According to the Marin County Sheriff, a forensic postmortem examination with toxicology will be completed early this week. The cause and manner of death will be pending the conclusion of multiple investigations into the incident.