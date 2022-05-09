Museum Matters with Andrew Kercher: Antique Swords

(Port Sanilac, MI – May 10, 2022) The Sanilac County Historical Society (SCHS) hosted a thank you luncheon recently for some very important museum supporters. Lisa Worley, Director of Material Culture at the Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores, wrote a grant that was funded by the Americana Foundation to support conservation at small museums. Lisa and her team then chose three organizations to work with; Dearborn Historical Society, Romeo Historical Society, and Sanilac County Historical Society. As part of the project, Mark Gervasi, museum conservator, took two organs from the SCHS’ collection for restoration. Both organs were manufactured by the Dickinson & Gould Organ Co, which was located in Lexington, MI in the mid-1800’s, and was owned by two black men. Gervasi told the lunch guests that he is in the very challenging and tedious process of restoring the organs to like-new, playing condition.

