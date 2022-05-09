ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Museum Matters with Andrew Kercher: Antique Swords

By Port Huron Museums
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s episode of Museum Matters, Andrew Kercher and Kayla Wendt talk about two antique swords; one with specific ties to the Port Huron Area. Have a hankerin’ for more history? The Port Huron museums are waiting for you! For site hours, current exhibits, and...

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

ART HOP Spring Edition on May 13th, Downtown Port Huron

The 2022 Spring Art Hop will take place in downtown Port Huron on Friday May 13th from 5pm-8pm. There will be over 50 plus artist showcasing their works at 37 locations across the downtown area. The Art Hop takes place in the spring and fall, so be sure not to...
PORT HURON, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

‘White Nights’ delivers captivating Michigan mystery

While on vacation in the Upper Peninsula, odd couples Laurel and Arnie and Claire and Charles unwittingly become amateur homicide detectives after they stumble into an investigation of a suspicious death. Soon, as told in Deb Davies’ new mystery, “White Nights,” they discover the case may not have been accidental.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Tacos, Tequila Coming To The 3rd Michigan Taco Fest

Let's talk tacos! The 3rd Annual Michigan Taco Fest 2022 happens this June. This is a weekend filled with non-stop eating and drinking. The festival happens at Canterbury Village and Wildwood Amphitheater, located at 2325 Joslyn Road in Lake Orion. When is Michigan Taco Fest 2022?. This three-day event happens...
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Ford House and Sanilac County Historical Society make beautiful (organ) music together

(Port Sanilac, MI – May 10, 2022) The Sanilac County Historical Society (SCHS) hosted a thank you luncheon recently for some very important museum supporters. Lisa Worley, Director of Material Culture at the Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores, wrote a grant that was funded by the Americana Foundation to support conservation at small museums. Lisa and her team then chose three organizations to work with; Dearborn Historical Society, Romeo Historical Society, and Sanilac County Historical Society. As part of the project, Mark Gervasi, museum conservator, took two organs from the SCHS’ collection for restoration. Both organs were manufactured by the Dickinson & Gould Organ Co, which was located in Lexington, MI in the mid-1800’s, and was owned by two black men. Gervasi told the lunch guests that he is in the very challenging and tedious process of restoring the organs to like-new, playing condition.
PORT SANILAC, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Port Huron, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Port Huron, MI
Lifestyle
Port Huron, MI
Entertainment
1470 WFNT

This Is Michigan’s Best Themed Restaurant

Spoiler alert it is not Hooters, although this particular restaurant does serve chicken too. Chicken may be just the clue you needed to narrow down your guess of what is the Best Themed Restaurant in Michigan. Spoiler alert it is not KFC either. This landmark restaurant serves more than chicken. If schnitzels and smoked meats, noodles, and potato cheese puffs are what you are craving - you will find that and much more here.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned Prestolite Factory, Bay City, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. What is Prestolite? According to their webpage, they are “A leading global manufacturer of alternators, starters, electrical equipment and new-energy solutions for a comprehensive range of vehicle applications”.
BAY CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#Art#Decorative Arts#Fine Arts#Museum Matters#Blue Water Healthy Living#Carnegie Library#Great Lakes
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Community Foundation of St. Clair County Awards Grant to A Beautiful Me

Port Huron, MI – For three years A Beautiful Me’s business program for teen girls was exclusively held within The Closet by A Beautiful Me. With growth, the need to find adequate training space for our teens increased. In support of its original business program, A Beautiful Me received multiple donations including a grant distributed by the Community Foundation of St. Clair County Grants Committee and the Youth Advisory Council. This grant totaled $15,000 to support technology and equipment in A Beautiful Me’s new Empowerment and Training Suite located in downtown Port Huron within direct proximity of The Closet. Additionally, The James C. Acheson Foundation supported this new training space with a $10,000 gift.
SCDNReports

Michigan Pickle King Dies at 96

Robert Joseph Vlasic loved his family and his work and devoted his life to making a great home for his wife and five sons, as well as creating opportunities for others as a successful businessman, philanthropist, and lay leader in the Catholic Church. Known for his optimistic spirit and bold and decisive personality, he touched the lives of friends and family with his compassion, loyalty, and generosity. Surrounded by the warmth and love of his family, Robert died peacefully on May 8, 2022 at the home he had shared for many years with his beloved wife, Nancy, who predeceased him in 2016.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Archaeology
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
fox2detroit.com

Michigan offers $10K for downpayment for first-time homebuyers

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Anyone who is in the market for a home knows the struggle of trying to get the right place. It's a tough time to be a home buyer, especially if you're in the market for your first home. But the state of Michigan is offering up to $10,000 to help new buyers get their foot in the door.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Our Community Tour Manistique: How the town came to be

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – The lumber industry put Manistique on the map when a group of investors from New York discovered an abundance of some specific trees in the area in the mid 19th century. “Around 1880, there was only like 400 or 500 people here,” Larry Peterson, President...
MANISTIQUE, MI
MetroTimes

Michigan utility seeks landowners, communities to site solar arrays

As Michigan aims to reach economy-wide carbon neutrality by 2050, with interim 2030 goals, the state's largest utility is working to transition its energy sources to renewables. Consumers Energy is seeking partnerships with landowners and communities for siting utility-scale solar arrays. Dennis Dobbs, vice president of enterprise project management and...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Sunken Underwater: The Ghost Town of Belvidere, Michigan

I've written about other Michigan towns that have been buried:. SINGAPORE, buried under the sand dunes near Saugatuck in Allegan County. RAWSONVILLE, buried under Bellevue Lake in Wayne County. Well now here's another one: BELVIDERE buried under the waters of Lake St. Clair at the mouth of the Clinton River...
MICHIGAN STATE
My North.com

Experience the Hex Hatch in Northern Michigan—It’s Epic

No showers. No cooking. When the mayflies hatch in Northern Michigan, it’s all about the trout. Experience the magic of the Hex hatch. Plus 6 pieces of essential hexing gear for your trip. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you...
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
MetroTimes

The new Twin Peaks restaurant in Auburn Hills is now open

Kitschy sports bar chain Twin Peaks has officially opened its latest location in metro Detroit. The new 6,835-square-foot restaurant is located at 2443 N. Squirrel Rd., Auburn Hills. According to a press release, the new Twin Peaks "features 49 TVs covering wall-to-wall sporting events, capturing each game from every angle....
AUBURN HILLS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy