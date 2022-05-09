Man found dead outside Fayetteville business

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WGHP) — A person of interest in the death of a man found sitting on a lawn mower was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot after being interviewed by deputies. On Monday, just after 1 p.m. Surry County Sheriff’s Office found Vincent Lee Bray, 65, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. […]
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A juvenile has been charged in connection with a shooting on Rosemont Parkway south of Durham on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said. The shooting was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. in the 7600 block of Rosemont Parkway at a swim and tennis club. Responding...
Raleigh, N.C. — A massive fire overtook a Raleigh apartment complex on Wednesday night. Firefighters were called to the complex in the 3900 block of Water Oak Drive, off New Hope Road. At least three units were completely destroyed by the fire. Neighbors told WRAL News the fire burned...
Man arrested in murder of 22-year-old Fayetteville woman. Fayetteville, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 22-year-old Fayetteville woman Sierra Harper. Jaylin Sadiq McLaughlin Jr. was charged with first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. McLaughlin Jr....
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Multiple lanes are closed along a Fayetteville road following a fatal motorcycle crash that also involved a sport utility vehicle, the police department confirms. All lanes of Pamalee Drive at Cain Road are currently closed and motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route while...
Fayetteville, N.C. — Video shot by a witness shows a scary scene in a Fayetteville neighborhood, where two Special Forces paratroopers were injured in a crash landing when they flew off course and missed the drop zone. One soldier crashed into the roof of a home, and the other...
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested after “several shootings” in Burlington since April, according to the Burlington Police Department. Police arrested Kenyon Leathers, 18, of Burlington on charges of felony speeding to elude and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. As part of the investigation, police also arrested a 21-year-old from […]
Raleigh, N.C. — Only one man was charged in connection to a Wednesday road rage shooting in Raleigh, even though video captured at the scene shows both men fired shots at each other. Sylvester Stokes, 52, and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill...
A man remains hospitalized after a fire ripped through a Raleigh apartment complex on Wednesday...
Raleigh, N.C. — Family and friends worry that a head injury might have left a Sanford man confused after a car crash on Glenwood Avenue last week. Robert Richardson, 41, has been missing ever since. He had dinner with his friends on Glenwood Avenue on May 4, and on his way home he was involved in a minor accident at Ridge Road.
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A mother and two sisters were injured in a hit and run overnight in High Point, and a suspect has been arrested. Officials with High Point police confirm that a 12-year-old girl, a 20-year-old woman and another woman were hit on East Springfield Road on Wednesday by what witnesses described […]
Robert Richardson, 41, went missing last week after a crash. Friends and family are searching for Richardson where he was last seen on Glenwood Avenue.
Raleigh, N.C. — There was a large police presence outside a Raleigh construction site Wednesday as a man was shot. Multiple Raleigh police officers responded to the 1500 block of Duraleigh Road, near the entrance to a work zone. Around 10: 55 a.m., officers found a man who had...
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday, Fayetteville police sent an alert looking for a silver pickup truck. They say the truck’s driver hit a man, Moises Velasquez, on Bragg Boulevard near the Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway and left the 30-year-old dead in the road. “Being able to...
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville resident Ian Lopez spotted a paratrooper in distress on Tuesday while he was driving home from the store. “When we pulled up to the house, I saw that he was coming this way and I jumped out of the car. I ran all the way over here,” Lopez said. “(I) came around that corner right up here. He was laying here in the road after he had clipped the house.”
Raleigh, N.C. — There was a large police presence outside a Raleigh construction site Wednesday. Multiple Raleigh police officers responded to the 1500 block of Duraleigh Road, near the entrance to a work zone. Sky 5 flew over the scene at 11:50 a.m., where the entrance was taped off....
