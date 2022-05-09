Man found dead outside Fayetteville business

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville resident Ian Lopez spotted a paratrooper in distress on Tuesday while he was driving home from the store. “When we pulled up to the house, I saw that he was coming this way and I jumped out of the car. I ran all the way over here,” Lopez said. “(I) came around that corner right up here. He was laying here in the road after he had clipped the house.”

FORT BRAGG, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO