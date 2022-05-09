ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Man found dead outside Fayetteville business

WRAL
 3 days ago

www.wral.com

cbs17

Juvenile charged in Durham shooting, sheriff’s office says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A juvenile has been charged in connection with a shooting on Rosemont Parkway south of Durham on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said. The shooting was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. in the 7600 block of Rosemont Parkway at a swim and tennis club. Responding...
DURHAM, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

Fayetteville road closed after fatal motorcycle crash, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Multiple lanes are closed along a Fayetteville road following a fatal motorcycle crash that also involved a sport utility vehicle, the police department confirms. All lanes of Pamalee Drive at Cain Road are currently closed and motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route while...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Teen arrested as Burlington police hunt for suspects in several recent shootings

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested after “several shootings” in Burlington since April, according to the Burlington Police Department. Police arrested Kenyon Leathers, 18, of Burlington on charges of felony speeding to elude and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. As part of the investigation, police also arrested a 21-year-old from […]
BURLINGTON, NC
#Violent Crime
WRAL

Man in hospital after being rescued from Raleigh apartment fire

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Man in hospital after being rescued from Raleigh apartment fire. A man remains hospitalized after a fire ripped through a Raleigh apartment complex on Wednesday...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Friends search downtown Raleigh for missing bouncer

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Robert Richardson, 41, went missing last week after a crash. Friends and family are searching for Richardson where he was last seen on Glenwood Avenue.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Man shot near Raleigh construction site

Raleigh, N.C. — There was a large police presence outside a Raleigh construction site Wednesday as a man was shot. Multiple Raleigh police officers responded to the 1500 block of Duraleigh Road, near the entrance to a work zone. Around 10: 55 a.m., officers found a man who had...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 Fort Bragg paratrooper crash-lands on house during training mishap

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville resident Ian Lopez spotted a paratrooper in distress on Tuesday while he was driving home from the store. “When we pulled up to the house, I saw that he was coming this way and I jumped out of the car. I ran all the way over here,” Lopez said. “(I) came around that corner right up here. He was laying here in the road after he had clipped the house.”
FORT BRAGG, NC

