ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Mark Esper says Trump suggested they "just shoot" protesters in 2020

CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“He says, ‘Can't you just shoot them? Just shoot them...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 16

LadyDeeVah
3d ago

That's bcuz his dictator idols would shoot people for voicing their opinions n he'd do the same IF he could've gotten away with it but this is America we aren't ruled by dictatorships.

Reply(4)
4
kat
3d ago

so called Joe didn't have nothing to do with that that would have been your dementia tRump

Reply
5
Related
Fox News

Sen. Josh Hawley introduces bill to dissolve Biden's 'unconstitutional' DHS disinformation board

FIRST ON FOX: Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley is introducing a bill Wednesday that would immediately dissolve President Biden's Department of Homeland Security (DHS) disinformation board, which includes removing the executive director position currently held by the new controversial director, Nina Jankowicz. The Missouri Republican's legislation is aimed at immediately dissolving...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Deutsche Bank whistleblower linked to Trump probe found dead

The logo of German giant Deutsche Bank is seen on one of their branches in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on February 4, 2021 (ARMANDO BABANI/AFP via Getty Images) A whistleblower who was involved in an investigation into Donald Trump's business deals with Deutsche Bank was found dead in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Trump settles lawsuit over inauguration funds spent at his D.C. hotel

Donald Trump's company and inauguration committee agreed Tuesday to pay $750,000 to the District of Columbia to resolve allegations that they illegally misused nonprofit funds while staging events surrounding Trump's inauguration. D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine had accused the Trump Organization of overcharging Trump's inauguration committee for services at the...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Esper
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

McCarthy’s willingness to cover for Trump takes an ugly turn

When it comes to understanding House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s perspective on Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 attack, consider a brief timeline from early last year. On Jan. 6, during the attack on the Capitol, McCarthy and Trump reportedly had a tense conversation in which the minority leader pressed the then-president to tell the rioters to stand down. According to a different GOP lawmaker, Trump said, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”
POTUS
Reuters

Judge 'surprised' at Trump claim he has no documents sought in probe

NEW YORK, April 29 (Reuters) - A New York judge expressed surprise on Friday that Donald Trump, a man he described as perhaps the world's most famous real estate developer, was unable to provide any documents sought in a probe of the Trump Organization, his family company. Justice Arthur Engoron...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Protest#Sec
Fox News

Leftists respond after Justice Clarence Thomas says court won’t be ‘bullied’: ‘Bully them harder’

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ remarks on the leaked draft opinion signaling the potential demise of Roe v. Wade has antagonized liberals on social media. During the 11th Circuit judicial conference on Friday, the conservative justice slammed the leak and the subsequent pro-abortion backlash as an attempt to bully the court into delivering "outcomes" that certain groups want.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump has a new (and bad) idea to deal with Mark Meadows’ texts

It was six months ago yesterday when former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows agreed, at least initially, to cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. The Republican soon after changed his mind, but during that brief window, Meadows shared quite a bit with congressional investigators.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Fox News

Liberals melt down after Musk claims the Democrat Party was ‘hijacked by extremists'

New Twitter owner Elon Musk broke leftist brains with tweets Thursday accusing the Democrat Party of moving way too far to the left and being "hijacked by extremists." On Thursday evening, Musk tweeted out a comic which depicted the evolution of liberals from 2008 to now. The illustration showed that in 2008 both conservatives and liberals were about equidistant to the center of the political spectrum, with Musk ("me") depicted slightly to the left.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ted Cruz mocks GOP candidates for praising Trump after backing him despite insults to his wife and father

Ted Cruz mocked GOP candidates in the Ohio Senate Republican primary for jockeying for the support of former President Donald Trump. Mr Cruz has backed Mr Trump despite previous the former president’s previous insults against Mr Cruz’s wife and father. The Texas senator was campaigning for former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel in Kettering, Ohio on Friday, saying that “when I look to candidates, I don’t look to see what they say on the stump, because they all say the same darn thing”. “Every candidate says ‘I love Donald Trump. No, no, no – I love Donald Trump more. No,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

CBS News

456K+
Followers
53K+
Post
297M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy