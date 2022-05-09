‘Vision for change.’ Candidate Kloiber responds to mayoral endorsement.

The skills and practical experience I have gained outside of government make me uniquely qualified to address the issues facing Lexington today. These problems require a robust understanding of economic forces and the ability to bring our community together for a common cause, skills I have honed through years of investing in private equity and managing a local nonprofit. We have long known about these issues, but if you have not felt the effects of the rising cost of living, or have been so fortunate as to avoid the increased violence throughout our city, I make this appeal on behalf of those that have.

The public knows what they are going to get from the Mayor: a calm and steady hand that does not intend to rock the boat. However, many people in our community are already underwater, struggling to keep their heads up, and crying out for change. These issues have continued to swell over the last few years, pulling many of our residents into darker depths with increased violence, economic stagnation, and housing insecurity.

I know that leaving the safety of the known for the unknown takes a leap of faith, but the well-tread path never leads anywhere new. So with an ever-increasing number of people falling victim to the failings of our current policies, I offer not just a vision for change or a bright new energy, but the practical skills developed outside of government service to implement it.

David Kloiber is a Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council member currently running for Mayor. Unendorsed candidates may submit a 250-word response.