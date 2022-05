The labor shortage bug spreading among Roaring Fork Valley employers has bit the public bus agency in a big way. The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority staff is advising the board of directors to reduce the number of daily bus trips by 72 this summer. That would be a 7% reduction from what is planned. The board will be asked to consider the proposal Thursday in a public hearing at its regular meeting in Carbondale.

CARBONDALE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO