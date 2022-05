A settlement conference and jury trial have been scheduled for a Willmar man who was shot by police, and later admitted he was trying to commit suicide by cop. 56-year-old August Lafeen is charged with 6 counts of terroristic threats for an incident at a Willmar apartment building December 16th in which he is accused of threatening his probation officer, then refusing to drop a replica gun when confronted by police. Lafeen was shot and wounded in the incident. He will appear before Judge Melissa Listug for a settlement conference Wednesday and a jury trial was scheduled for May 19th in Kandiyohi County District Court. LeFeen remains jailed on $100,000 unconditional bail.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO