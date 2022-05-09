ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian killed, man charged in Kings Mountain incident

By Diane Turbyfill, The Shelby Star
 3 days ago

One man is in jail, another injured and a woman killed after an alleged hit and run Sunday night.

The incident happened at 8:05 p.m. outside of Amiya Express on North Cansler Street near the intersection of West King Street in Kings Mountain.

Officers with the Kings Mountain Police Department arrived on the scene to find an injured man and woman in the road. Both were given first aid and taken by ambulance to Atrium Health Kings Mountain.

Minnie Lee Clinton, 76, of Kings Mountain was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Rodney Jemal Clinton, 45, also of Kings Mountain, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Officers talked to witnesses to get information about the vehicle that struck the man and woman.

The investigation led to a residence in the 500 block of Belvedere Circle in Kings Mountain where police say they located 67-year-old Fredrick Wilson.

Wilson was charged with going armed to the terror of the public, hit and run and death by motor vehicle. He was booked into Cleveland County Jail Monday and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

The case is still being investigated, and police ask that anyone with information pertaining to it to call Detective B. Joel at 704-734-0444.

