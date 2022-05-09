ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

1 Found Dead At Bottom Of Cliff In Sea Ranch

SFGate
 3 days ago

A person was found dead Sunday evening at the bottom of a cliff in the unincorporated Sonoma County community of Sea Ranch, a Cal Fire captain said Monday. Rescuers responded at 7:43 p.m. to...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
ksro.com

Woman With Stolen Trailer and Baby Racoon Cited in Santa Rosa

A woman found with a stolen trailer and a baby racoon in Santa Rosa has been cited. On Monday afternoon, Sheriff’s detectives saw a dump trailer with a false license plate in the 800 block of Hopper Avenue. After a closer look, they determined that the trailer had been stolen out of Petaluma in April of 2021. Detectives talked to the woman whose car was connected to the trailer and learned she had an outstanding warrant from San Bernardino for theft-related charges. They searched the car she was driving and found a baby raccoon in the passenger seat. The woman, 37-year-old Corey Crabtree, said she found the raccoon and was going to care for it. Crabtree was cited for the warrant and the racoon was given over to wildlife rescue.
CBS Sacramento

Palo Alto Man Theodore Fletcher Drowns In Lake Tahoe Near Meek’s Bay

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A Palo Alto man drowned last week after falling out of a boat on Lake Tahoe. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, on May 5 at around 9:20 a.m, authorities received the report that two men had fallen from their boat into the water near Meek’s Bay. Deputies, the Coast Guard, and firefighters responded to the scene, where they discovered that one of the boaters was able to get out of the water on their own. The other boater, later identified as 58-year-old Theodore Fletcher of Palo Alto, could be seen at the bottom of the lake under approximately 15 feet of water. The Coast Guard recovered Fletcher from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Sonoma County, CA
Accidents
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Sea Ranch, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
SFGate

3 dead as car smashes into construction equipment

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A car smashed into construction equipment in Newport Beach early Thursday, killing three people inside and injuring three workers, police said. The crash at about 12:45 a.m. occurred on the Pacific Coast Highway when the car struck a curb and then slammed into the roadwork equipment, police said.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
SFGate

78-year-old man struck, seriously injured by truck in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 78-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when a vehicle struck him in a crosswalk in San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood on Wednesday morning, police said. The collision was reported at 9:52 a.m. at Steiner and Green streets, where the man was walking in the crosswalk when a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Cal Fire#California Highway Patrol#Bay City News Inc#Reuse
SFGate

PG&E helicopter crashes in Livermore

LIVERMORE (BCN) A PG&E helicopter crashed Wednesday morning at the company's training facility in Livermore, police said. Police were called at 9:55 a.m. about the crash on National Drive. No one has died. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication,...
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS San Francisco

$5,000 reward offered in Santa Rosa sideshow shooting

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) -- A $5,000 dollar reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a shooting during an illegal sideshow in Santa Rosa on Cinco de Mayo.The shooting happened May 5  just after 10 p.m. on the 800 block of Sebastopol Road between McMinn and West Avenues. Santa Rosa police said some 200 vehicles were involved in sideshow demonstrations when the shooting occurred, with hundreds of people participating or watching. The 22-year-old victim of the shooting was a spectator and he was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower...
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Utility probes cause of California fire that burned mansions

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — Southern California Edison has told state utility regulators that unspecified electrical “circuit activity” happened at about the time that a wildfire erupted near the wealthy coastal city of Laguna Niguel and burned at least 20 homes, including mansions. Plumes of smoke rose...
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
eastcountytoday.net

CHP Announces Arrest in Large Bay Area Retail Theft Operation

PITTSBURG, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol (CHP) today announced the arrest of a suspect believed to be part of an organized retail theft ring and the recovery of stolen merchandise valued at more than $700,000. Investigators assigned to Golden Gate Division’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF) arrested...
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

Petaluma flower shop burglarized on Mother’s Day

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A small roadside flower shop suffered a big loss during a burglary. It happened this past Mother’s Day. The incident was captured on surveillance video. “We saw on the video surveillance, two guys come into the stand at about 1 a.m.,” Lennie Larkin, the owner of B-Side Farm & Floral Design […]
PETALUMA, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Toddler died inside California church after exorcism-like ritual performed

SAN JOSE, Ca. — A 3-year-old girl has died after members of a California church says they performed a ritual on her last September, according to court records. San Jose police have been investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl, identified as Arely Naomi Proctor, according to Mercury News. Police were called out to Iglesia Evangelicas Apostoles y Profestas in San Jose last fall. KTVU says it’s a small church that is in the back room of a house and posts videos of sermons they do on YouTube.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy