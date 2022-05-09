ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID cases on the rise across Michigan and US

By Scott Nunn
 3 days ago
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington. Speaking Tuesday night, April 26, 2022, on PBS’ “NewsHour,” Fauci said the global pandemic isn’t over but the U.S. currently is “out of the pandemic phase.” But it doesn’t mean the coronavirus threat to Americans has ended. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP) (Greg Nash/AP)

Although U.S. Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said the country is out of the pandemic phase of COVID, the cases across the state and nation are on an upswing again.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data on Michigan.gov, most of the state is in a low-risk category for case spread, with the exception of a few outlying counties such as several in northeast and northwest Michigan, along with several in southeast Michigan. The highest rate of spread in Michigan in the last seven days is in Grand Traverse County, which is considered a high-risk county with 224.5 new cases per 100,000 people, and 12.1 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

According to the CDC, Michigan is seeing a seven-day moving average of 2,700 cases  — more than three times where the state was one month ago. The state saw an increase of 979 cases on April 1, 2022, followed by 3,700 cases on April 6, and 7,700 cases on April 13, and the increases continued. Most recently, the state saw an increase of 18,945 cases in seven days — a rate it hasn't seen since early February.

The upward trend in Michigan falls concurrent with what is being seen across the country. The U.S. had a seven-day moving average of 68,807 cases on May 6, which is more than double where it was a month ago at 27,126.

Fauci told PBS NewsHour in April that the country is no longer in the grip of the COVID pandemic, despite the continuing global threat. However, he said people still needed to be mindful of the disease.

"We are certainly right now in this country out of the pandemic phase," Fauci said in the interview with PBS NewsHour . "Namely, we don't have 900,000 new infections a day and tens and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths. We are at a low level right now."

"So if you're saying, 'Are we out of the pandemic phase in this country?' — we are," he said.

Fauci said the country is in a transitional phase, where people can resume normal activities. He based his determination on vaccines and previous infections, which have provided an estimated 60% of the country's population immunity to fight the virus. Fauci also cited only a slow increase in hospitalization rates and an increased arsenal of treatments against the virus.

Ultimately, Fauci and other experts have reiterated that the coronavirus will never be eradicated, but should continue to be manageable if proper steps are followed such as hygiene and intermittent vaccinations.

