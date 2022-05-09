ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

College football Re-Rank 1-131: Alabama tops after spring season; James Madison makes splash

By Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GfCx2_0fXuhywe00

Familiar names lead USA TODAY Sports' pre-summer ranking of every team in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Michigan top this early USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-131, which takes into account coaching changes, injuries, springtime position battles and any offseason roster changes via the transfer portal.

Alabama and Georgia are destined to meet in December to decide the SEC championship. November's meeting between the Buckeyes and Wolverines is expected to determine the Big Ten East, conference championship and a College Football Playoff berth for the second year in a row.

In the other Power Five leagues, No. 5 Oklahoma leads the Big 12, No. 6 Clemson is atop the ACC and No. 7 Utah is well in front of the Pac-12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S3h2w_0fXuhywe00
Georgia linebacker John Staton IV celebrates after defeating Alabama in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

The top Group of Five teams are No. 10 Brigham Young, No. 22 Coastal Carolina, No. 26 Houston, No. 27 Boise State and No. 29 Fresno State.

POWER RANKINGS: ACC | Big 12 | Big Ten | Pac-12

The FBS now goes to 131 teams with the addition of James Madison, which joins the Sun Belt after finishing last season ranked No. 3 in the Football Championship Subdivision. The Dukes debut at No. 99 in the pre-summer rankings but could easily exceed initial expectations on the heels of a long run of success on the FCS level.

Even with another team in the mix, one thing hasn't changed: Connecticut still ranks last in the FBS at No. 131 under new coach Jim Mora.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dDQl3_0fXuhywe00

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Re-Rank 1-131: Alabama tops after spring season; James Madison makes splash

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Names 2 Major Schools He Wants To Visit

Texas, Georgia, and Alabama are believed to be the most likely landing spots for Arch Manning. While the heavily recruited quarterback said he's considering those three programs, he added two other schools he'd like to see. In an interview with On3's Sam Spiegelman, Manning said he's planning to visit Florida...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Ohio State Football Lands Huge Commitment: Fans React

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes just landed their quarterback of the future. Dylan Raiola, a five-star prospect in the 2024 cycle, has committed to OSU. The highly-touted prospect out of Chandler, Ariz. announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on Monday night. Plucking top recruits from the West Coast...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

2 College Football Programs Leading Transfer Rankings

Led by the recruiting prowess of head coaches Lincoln Riley and Lane Kiffin, USC and Ole Miss sit atop the transfer portal rankings before the 2022 college football season. Soon after Riley left his former Oklahoma Sooners program to take his coaching talents to LA, the transfer portal talent began pouring in for the Trojans. Five-star quarterback Caleb Williams and four-star wide receiver Mario Williams immediately followed their coach to Southern California. Riley also brought in Oregon running back Travis Dye and linebackers Shane Lee (Alabama) and Eric Gentry (Arizona State).
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Connecticut State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Report: 5-Star Transfer Arrested On Sunday Night

A five-star college football transfer was reportedly arrested on Sunday evening. According to a report from On3, former Maryland five-star transfer Terrence Lewis was arrested on domestic battery charges on Sunday night. Lewis, who transferred to UCF from Maryland, was reportedly booked on Sunday night:. Police arrested and charged former...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Staton
Person
Brigham Young
Person
James Madison
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

2 Schools To Watch Out For In Arch Manning's Recruitment

Over the past few months, Arch Manning's recruitment started to heat up - though he hasn't finalized a list just yet. Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas have been the frontrunners in his recruitment, according to multiple reports. However, there are two schools no analyst has been willing to discount just yet.
FOOTBALL
WILX-TV

Former Spartan Adreian Payne killed in Orlando

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne has died in Orlando, Florida. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) confirmed to News 10 just before noon that Payne was shot and killed. Former teammates took to Twitter to share the news. The...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jmu#American Football#Usa Today Sports#Sec#Buckeyes#Wolverines#College Football Playoff#Acc#Pac 12#Cfp#Boise State#Fbs#Fcs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-Star Husker legacy prospect announces commitment

A 5-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class with family ties to Nebraska Football announced his school selection on Monday night. Quarterback Dylan Raiola of Chandler, Arizona, announced on Twitter that he would be committing to Ohio State University. The junior signal-caller chose the Buckeyes over other programs like Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, and USC. His 5-Star ranking comes from on3.com. There was hope that Nebraska could be in the running, given his family’s connection to Cornhusker football. Dylan Raiola is the son of former Husker offensive lineman Dominic Raiola. Dominic played in Lincoln from 1998-2000, was a consensus All-American in 2000,...
CHANDLER, AZ
Ash Jurberg

The wealthiest woman in Georgia

This month Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. On the list were 2,668 billionaires around the world. Seventeen of these lived in the state of Georgia, and today I wanted to take a quick look at someone who became a billionaire for the first time this year.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
KARK

Jordan Louie Shocked by Arkansas Offer

FAYETTEVILLE — Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek Class of 2023 running back Jordan Louie was offered by Arkansas on May 2 and that left him very excited. Louie, 6-0, 210, played at Cottondale (Ala.) Paul W. Bryant prior to moving to Georgia. Arkansas is his first SEC offer. “Well, it kind...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

469K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy