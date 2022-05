After reading the book, The Word Collector by Peter H. Reynolds, students collected words all throughout the month of April in their reading, in their classes, from games and interests they have, etc. Students then took their words, translated them into their home language or found synonyms if their home language is English, and selected images to represent their understanding of the words they chose. Students’ magnet collection also included the sight words from the classroom word wall. During this project, our goal was to increase students’ understanding and use of new vocabulary, as well as foster a love of language. Each student now has their own magnetic poetry set to bring home to share with their families.

