Nelson : VSP Investigating Fatal Saturday Morning Crash On Route 29

Henrico Police have arrested two 24-year-old men in connection with the March 25 murder of 22-year-old Keyari Day Blakely in the 5600 block of Crenshaw Road. Devante Drevonne Crowder, 24, of Chester (pictured, left), and D’Marco Alexander Scott, 24, of Richmond (right), both face charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in connection to a homicide. They are being held at the Henrico County Jail.

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO