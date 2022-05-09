ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11-year-old accused of sending assistant principal to the hospital

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A fifth grader in South Carolina is accused of attacking an assistant principal, injuring them and sending them to the hospital.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to Drayton Hall Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon, where an assistant principal told officers that she had been kicked and punched by a student, according to an incident report obtained by WCBD.

The assistant principal had pulled the fifth grade student out of class to clean up a mess in the bathroom. When he didn’t want to, they got into an argument before the 11-year-old yelled at her “and struck [her] in the face,” WCBD reported. The assistant principal told police that the student tried to run away after hitting her, but when she tried to stop him, he punched and kicked her.

Police spoke to the student, who admitted to hitting the administrator and reportedly said that he did not feel badly about it, WCSC reported.

Police said that the student’s mother told them he had also assaulted her recently, WCBD reported.

Another staff member at the school told an officer the same student had also recently assaulted her, WCSC reported.

No arrests have been made, and police told WCSC they are working with the victim to determine whether any charges will be filed.

The victim was taken to the hospital for evaluation, WCBD reported.

In a statement, the Charleston County School District said, “Law enforcement was contacted immediately following this incident, and the staff member was transported to the hospital. We are following district protocols to address the matter,” WCSC reported.

RCSD responds to reports of shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is responding to a shooting in Columbia, according to deputies. At 4:30 p.m. RCSD received reports of a shooting on the 3800 block of West Beltline Blvd and English Ave. One person was injured and transported to an area hospital.
COLUMBIA, SC
