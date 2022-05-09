ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, VA

Bluefield man arrested for involvement in drive-by shooting

By Cameron Gunnoe
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man has been arrested for involvement in a drive-by shooting which occurred at Frederick Street on Tuesday and led to injury of two juveniles. Deliezha Gravely, 27, of Bluefield, had previously been found guilty of possession with intent to distribute in the state of North Carolina in 2012.

Court documents reveal that, at roughly 5:45pm on or about May 3, 2022, Gravely brandished a firearm from the window of a dark colored Nissan Altima, with Texas plates, ultimately resulting in the injury of two juveniles, as confirmed by video footage obtained of the event.

In an interview prior to the arrest with Det. Lt. K.L. Adams, Gravely – whose involvement had already been suspected by responding officers – Gravely admitted to possession of an AR-15 rifle, as well as being on Frederick Street. He did, however, deny being in the vehicle in question, stating that he had tossed the weapon in a lake near the Airport Road area after unsuccessfully attempting to fire it.

An individual, who Gravely stated had called him to the Frederick Street scene, also spoke to Det. Adams while accompanied by his mother, revealing that that he and another individual had been involved in a dispute near the Community Center off of East River Ave.

They were approached by a group on Stovall Street who were attempting to provoke an altercation, at which time the pair were in possession of firearms.

The individual said that he had fallen upon fleeing from the Stovall Street scene, resulting in multiple abrasions to his arms, toes, and back. Upon informing a family member of what had happened, he was once again approached by the subjects – this time at Frederick Street – who purportedly planned to attack him. He said that he left the area at this point prior to the shooting.

The mother of one of the individuals in question, also agreed to be interviewed at the police station. She said that, upon learning that her son had been assaulted by the pair, she had contacted her family and taken her son and nephews to Stovall Street to confront them. The two are said to have produced firearms at this time.

She says that she observed a dark colored Nissan sedan traveling through the area, with Deliezha Gravely in the front-passenger seat. She also observed a masked individual in the rear seating section, who appeared to have a short, dreaded hairstyle.

She advised that the vehicle then turned around, driving in their direction while Gravely produced a weapon from the passenger side window and began shooting in their direction. She also advised that the driver was firing from the vehicle as well.

Two females on the scene at the time of the attack were also able to confirm Gravely’s presence in the vehicle with a firearm. Three juveniles were also interviewed by Det. Adams, and provided consistent accounts of the events leading up to the shooting and of the vehicle in question.

The vehicle was obtained from the Crescent View Apartment Complex in Bluefield, VA following a tip tying Caleb Merritt, a known associate of Gravely’s, to the incident. The vehicle was taken to the Bluefield Police Department for a search warrant to be obtained, as was revealed to an Enterprise Rental car. It is said that an investigation into the renter of the vehicle will be conducted at a later date.

Gravely has been charged with malicious assault, conspiracy, wanton endangerment with a firearm, unsuccessful attempt at a felony offense, unlawful possession of a firearm.

