Jorge Masvidal is expected back in court in August — although his legal team will likely present more discovery before the court ahead of that. On Thursday, Masvidal was scheduled for a status hearing for allegations he attacked Colby Covington outside of a restaurant in Miami Beach, Fla., which took place at the Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida in Miami. Masvidal’s attorneys were hoping to obtain medical records from Covington, along with the watch that was damaged in the alleged attack. In the end, each piece of discovery was gone over, with not much change. A plea was not offered during the 20-plus minutes, and Masvidal is scheduled for a plea/sounding hearing on Aug. 17 where it will be determined if a plea deal is offered and accepted, or if the situation will move to trial, which is scheduled to begin Aug. 29.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO