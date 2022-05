CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Police in Carbondale are investigating after a party escalated to a fist fight and then to a vehicular hit and run. At about 3:50 a.m. Sunday, Carbondale Police say officers were observing a party on the parking lot of a business in the 300 block of East Walnut with an estimated the crowd size of between 250 and 300 people.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO