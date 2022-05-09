ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Accuser testifies in Mario Batali sexual misconduct trial

By PHILIP MARCELO
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t7jbT_0fXufe2Q00
Sexual Assault Mario Batali Celebrity chef Mario Batali listens at Boston Municipal Court on the first day of his pandemic-delayed trial, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Boston. Batali pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault and battery in 2019, stemming from accusations that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman after taking a selfie with her at a Boston restaurant in 2017. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Steven Senne)

BOSTON — (AP) — Mario Batali’s sexual misconduct trial opened Monday in a Boston court with his accuser recounting how she’d been “shocked, surprised and alarmed” as the celebrity chef aggressively kissed and groped her while taking selfies at a restaurant in 2017.

The 32-year-old Boston-area software company worker said she felt confused and powerless to do anything to stop Batali.

“It was all happening so quickly and it was happening essentially the whole time,” the woman testified in the trial, which resumes Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court. “Just a lot of touching.”

She said she felt embarrassed until she saw other women step forward to share similar encounters with Batali.

“This happened to me and this is my life,” the woman responded when prosecutors asked why she'd come forward. “I want to be able to take control of what happened, say my piece and have everyone be accountable for their actions.”

But Batali’s lawyer, Anthony Fuller, sought to discredit her, arguing that the assault never happened.

He said the accuser has a financial incentive to lie as she's seeking more than $50,000 in damages from Batali in a separate civil lawsuit pending in Suffolk County Superior Court in Boston.

“She’s not being truthful,” Fuller said. “This is being fabricated for money and for fun.”

During cross examination, he produced financial statements showing the woman ate at Eataly, the Italian marketplace Batali once had an ownership stake in, weeks after the encounter and continued to patronize the Boston bar where the alleged assault took place.

“You go to the restaurant of the guy who you claimed brutally assaulted you?" he said. “That doesn’t make sense.”

The woman said she didn’t recall going to Eataly and maintained she isn’t speaking out for financial gain. She also strongly pushed back at Fuller for questioning why none of the many photos taken with Batali that night showed the alleged assault.

The woman said the photos were all taken relatively close up and didn’t show how Batali, who she said was visibly drunk, was grabbing her private areas, touching her face and even sticking his tongue in her ear. She said he also invited her up to his hotel room afterward, which she declined.

“I have never been touched before like that,” the woman said. “Squeezing my vagina to pull me closer to him, as if that’s a normal way to grab someone.”

But Fuller argued the accuser isn’t a credible witness. He honed in on her recent admission of attempting to avoid jury service by claiming to be clairvoyant. She was also accused in that case of violating the judge’s orders to keep an open mind and not discuss the case with others. In court on Monday, however, she maintained that she can predict major events before they happen “to a certain extent.”

Monday's trial opened after Batali — in a surprise move — waived his right to a jury trial and opted instead to have a judge decide his fate.

Batali, who pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and battery in 2019, could face up to 2 1/2 years in jail and be required to register as a sex offender if convicted.

Batali is among a number of high-profile men who have faced a public reckoning during the #MeToo social movement against sexual abuse and harassment in recent years.

The 61-year-old was once a Food Network fixture on shows like “Molto Mario” and “Iron Chef America.” But the ponytail-and-orange Croc-wearing personality's high-flying career crumbled amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Four women accused him of inappropriate touching in 2017, after which he stepped down from day-to-day operations at his restaurant empire and left the since-discontinued ABC cooking show “The Chew.”

Batali has offered an apology, acknowledging the allegations “match up” with ways he has acted.

“I have made many mistakes,” he said in an email newsletter at the time. “My behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility.”

Last year, Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the New York attorney general's office into allegations that Batali and other staff sexually harassed employees.

In Boston, he opened the downtown Eataly location and Babbo Pizzeria e Enoteca in the city's Seaport District. Batali has since been bought out of his stake in Eataly and the Babbo restaurant has closed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Official: Suspects break into Haiti court, ransack offices

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Unidentified suspects broke into one of Haiti’s main courthouses, ransacked judges’ offices and stole items including cell phones, Government Commissioner Jacques Lafontant told The Associated Press on Thursday. Lafontant said evidence and documents linked to cases including the July 7 presidential...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSOC Charlotte

Final ex-eBay employee in cyberstalking case pleads guilty

BOSTON — (AP) — A former eBay Inc. executive pleaded guilty Thursday to participating in a scheme to terrorize the creators of an online newsletter that included the delivery of live spiders and other disturbing items to their home. David Harville, eBay’s former director of global resiliency, is...
BOSTON, MA
WSOC Charlotte

OAN dismissed from election workers' suit after settlement

ATLANTA — (AP) — A judge has dismissed conservative cable news channel One America News Network from a defamation lawsuit filed by two Georgia election workers after the two sides reached a settlement. Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss in December sued OAN, its...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Surfside families still want answers despite settlement

Gathered at a ceremony Thursday to honor the 98 people who died in a Florida condominium collapse last summer, some of the victims' family members said they are too deep in mourning to contemplate the nearly $1 billion settlement their attorneys negotiated on their behalf. Families and local officials gathered...
SURFSIDE, FL
WSOC Charlotte

Atlanta rapper Gunna arrested on racketeering charge

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Gunna has been arrested on charges of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, WSB-TV is reporting. WSB-TV reporter Michael Seiden tweeted early Wednesday that the 28-year-old Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, surrendered to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia. He was booked in the Fulton County Jail and is due in court Wednesday morning, the news station reported.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Batali
WSOC Charlotte

EXPLAINER: WNBA star Brittney Griner's detention in Russia

As WNBA star and two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner approaches the three-month mark of her detention in Russia, she has no clear prospect of release. The Phoenix Mercury All-Star center may as early as Friday face a Moscow court hearing, which is likely to extend her pre-trial detention. It doesn't help that she was arrested in Moscow, at the lowest point of U.S.-Russian relations in decades.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Boston Municipal Court#Indecent Assault#Violent Crime#Ap#Eataly#Italian
WSOC Charlotte

Star of 'The Bear Whisperer' accused of illegal bear kill

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — A man who stars on a TV show called “The Bear Whisperer” has been accused of illegally killing a black bear in Alaska's Kenai Fjords National Park and lying about where it was killed. The U.S. Attorney's Office filed misdemeanor charges...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Cuba hotel explosion badly damaged major Baptist church

HAVANA — (AP) — Alejandro Clemente González was talking with an electrician while preparing for weekend services at Cuba's most important Baptist church when an enormous explosion shook the building and shattered the 19th century dome towering far above the pews. Concrete plunged from walls, wood and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSOC Charlotte

Man accused of beating another resident at a Florida nursing home

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested for allegedly beating another resident at a Florida nursing home on Wednesday. WFTV says deputies arrived around 2 a.m. on Wednesday at Gold Choice Assisted Living & Memory Care facility in the Palm Coast area to find a 77-year-old woman dead in the room of another resident. Investigators found that the room belonged to Cliff Mody, 72, and the woman lived in another room. The woman had obvious signs of trauma.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WSOC Charlotte

U.S. civil rights enforcers warn employers against biased AI

The federal government said Thursday that artificial intelligence technology to screen new job candidates or monitor worker productivity can unfairly discriminate against people with disabilities, sending a warning to employers that the commonly used hiring tools could violate civil rights laws. The U.S. Justice Department and the Equal Employment Opportunity...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
90K+
Followers
100K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy