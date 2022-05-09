ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Northeast Ohio House Featured On Zillow Gone Wild!

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA house in Northeast Ohio has been featured on the wildly popular...

kisscleveland.iheart.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland radio legend Jeff Kinzbach and wife Patti team up with cleveland.com on ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jeff Kinzbach is a legend of Cleveland rock radio, retiring in 2020 after an epic 50-year on-air run, first as part of the Buzzard Morning Zoo on WMMS-FM/100.7 in Cleveland and later at WONE-FM/97.5 in Akron. Nowadays, Kinzbach is on a different, less hectic, path, traveling the country in an RV with his wife, Patti. But it turns out he couldn’t stay away from the microphone for long.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cruising returns to the Great Lakes – and to Cleveland, which has a new customs facility for passengers

CLEVELAND, Ohio – For the first time in more than two and a half years, a cruise ship docked at the Port of Cleveland, and visitors disembarked to explore the Land. Among them: Jay and Barbara Lindsey, first-time visitors to Cleveland from Fort Worth, Texas, who were looking forward to exploring the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; Jim and Monica Gohm from Prescott, Arizona, who were taking a tour of Geauga County’s Amish community; and Kathy and Jim Ross, from Tampa, Florida, also headed to the Rock Hall.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Counties with highest COVID infection rates in Ohio

(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
iheart.com

Swamp Loggers shutters family business

Say goodbye to Bobby Goodson and his crew of rugged loggers from the swamps of North Carolina. The high cost of gas prices has become too much for Goodson All Terrain Logging, of Swamp Logger fame, who've decided to close up shop. Flanked by his wife, fourth-generation logger, Bobby T....
cleveland19.com

New bill looks to give Ohioans, not investors, first chance to buy a home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Across the country and in the state of Ohio the housing market has seen incredibly high prices. That has meant many people are priced out of homes, with the only ones able to make purchases are investors who will purchase a foreclosed home and then rent it out. This is something that has been profitable for businesses but created tough situations for people living in these areas.
iheart.com

The Plain Dealer Publishing Company Building Sold!

CLEVELAND - Industrial Commercial Properties LLC has announced the acquisition of the building built by The Plain Dealer Publishing Company located at 1801 Superior Avenue in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. If the company sounds familiar, they also own the rights to the IX Center and are also in charge of the development of the Geauga Lake District. The building will be used as an office building. You can find more about their plans for the building below.
Field & Stream

Recipe: How to Make the Lake Erie Monster

Melt Bar & Grilled, in the Cleveland suburbs of Lakewood and Cleveland Heights, has one specialty: grilled-cheese sandwiches. The menu presence of 26 variations on that humble childhood favorite—there’s even one stuffed with lasagna—is just one indicator of how far and wide owner Matt Fish is willing to take a grilled-cheese. Another: the Lake Erie Monster, in which a Guinness-battered walleye fillet is swamped in a gleeful mess of melted American cheese, jammed between thick slices of toast, and served with jalapeño-spiked tartar sauce. This is fish camp cuisine taken to its belt-loosening outer limits.
WOWK 13 News

Why are flags being lowered in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered American and State of Ohio flags be flown at half-staff Thursday, matching orders from U.S. President Joe Biden. The order comes as a remembrance as the president marked one million Americans who have died from COVID-19, according to the governor’s office. The order means that […]
Cleveland.com

How to fill your raised bed vegetable garden in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Last week we explored the three basic ingredients that make a good soil for raised beds: compost, filler (such as peat moss or coconut coir), and grit (often vermiculite or perlite). This week, we’ll look at different raised bed recipes, from prebagged mixes to completely do-it-yourself to options in between.
