Charlotte, NC

Hardware Huddle: branding and influencing home improvement

WCNC
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's a place of building brands, reinforcing relationships and making new connections with the hottest hardware and home improvement influencers.

www.wcnc.com

CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Green Machine specializes in power and performance!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hardware Huddle is the gathering place for building brands, expanding influence and improving the lives of the homeowners through home improvement. Hardware Huddle host a number of companies to achieve its purpose of influencing the nation in home improvement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Don’t Waste Your Money: Is The Housing Market Slowing?

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– People who have dreams of buying or selling a home are discovering that it is not an easy process. The Federal Reserve has raised rates twice and that move has sent mortgage rates to their highest in 10 years. WCCB’s Consumer Reporter, John Matarese explains how higher rates are affecting people’s ability to pursue the American dream of buying a home.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Atrium Health merger? Here are some concerns

Inflation is slowing but likely not enough for you to notice the difference at the cash register. In Charlotte, a lot of people are keeping watch on the Democrats trying to earn an at-large seat on city council. "National Police Week" begins. Updated: 1 hours ago. Today begins a week...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Epicentre auction pushed back to July

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The sale of Uptown Charlotte's once-buzzing Epicentre has been postponed, the substitute trustee said Thursday. The sale of Epicentre, which once hosted many entertainment venues and restaurants, was pushed back to July 26 at 10 a.m. The substitute trustee did not give a reason for the postponement, which was announced just before the auction was set for Thursday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Charlotte's Atrium Health doubles its size with latest merger

Charlotte-based Atrium Health is doubling its size. The hospital system announced Wednesday it’s merging with Midwest-based Advocate Aurora Health. The combined systems will be headquartered in Charlotte and will operate more than 1,000 care sites and 67 hospitals across Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina and Wisconsin, according to a news release. Their combined annual revenues will be more than $27 billion, the release said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Step into spring with homemade weeknight meals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For many families, springtime means an uptick in activities and jam-packed schedules which can prevent sitting down for home cooked family meals. Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist, Jamie Lee McIntyre, recommends to opt for convenience with easy to prepare proteins like Carando's NEW Sweet Italian Sausage – these are found at your local Publix and can turn any family dinner or friends gathering into a memorable dining experience! These convenient dinner links provide 15 grams of protein per serving, are made with 100% pork, and are blended with traditional Italian spices, elevating everyday meals with a complex and robust taste while serving up satisfaction. They pair perfectly and effortlessly with a wide range of dishes and colorful veggies like Homemade Three Cheese Ravioli with Sweet Italian Sausage served with a fresh garden salad.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

9 Stores To Check Out Around Charlotte If You Love Thrifting

Someone cue Macklemore from 2012, because we’re talking about thrifting! Shopping secondhand is not only cheaper, but it’s also sustainable. Plus, you can find some really unique treasures that can’t really find in any other retail store. Not that I really need to sell you on thrift...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Carvana cuts 2,500 jobs, execs to forego pay for severance

PHOENIX — Online automotive retailer Carvana Co. says it's letting go about 2,500 workers, roughly 12% of its workforce, as it tries to bring staffing and expenses in line with sales. The Phoenix company said in a regulatory filing Tuesday that its executive team is giving up salaries for...
BUSINESS
WCNC

Jiggy with the Piggy barbecue festival starts this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Barbecue lovers from across the Carolinas will converge in Kannapolis this week for the annual Jiggy with the Piggy Festival. The annual spectacular attracts the best barbecue cooks from across the country competing for the top prize, including first place in the People's Choice Pork Contest. A total of 50 teams from across the U.S. will cook with bragging rights on the line in one of the largest sanctioned events by the Kansas City Barbecue Society.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

4 red flags of moving scams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — May is National Moving Month. According to a survey conducted by One Poll, the average person will move 5 times throughout the course of their life. While moving can be an exciting landmark of new beginnings, it can also be very stressful especially now with moving scams being reported to the Better Business Bureau every year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rock Hill newest development project set to demolish shopping center

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - New beginnings are in store for a shopping center that’s spent years dilapidated and deserted. The building is on the three points of Rock Hill—the intersection of Albright Road, Heckle Boulevard and Saluda Street. Now, a developer plans to knock it down and build a development that intends to help the Black community.
ROCK HILL, SC
secretcharlotte.co

There’s A New Waterfront Restaurant Just A 30 Minute Drive From Charlotte

McLean Marina has just got a brand new restaurant. Welcome to Drift on Lake Wylie, a new chef-forward chop house that’s just opened on Belmont, with beautiful lakefront views. Their grand opening was on May 9th with the spot completely booked. It may be a bit tough getting a reservation this week, as we’re sure this highly coveted restaurant is everyone’s new favorite dinner spot. Plus, the owners are only offering limited reservations for their first opening week.
CHARLOTTE, NC

