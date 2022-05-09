Crash Reported On I-95 South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A 40-year-old man from Willingboro was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle that was parked on a City of Burlington street, authorities said. City of Burlington police officers on overnight patrol heard gunfire just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, May 12 and responded to the 500 block of Linden Avenue to investigate, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and City of Burlington Police Chief John Fine.
A driver was killed in a fiery crash with a box truck in Sussex County, state police confirmed. A Freightliner box truck was heading southbound on Route 565 in Wantage when it was struck head-on by a northbound Ford Escape that crossed over the double-yellow lines near milepost 5.5 just after 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.
A pickup truck driver was killed and a second motorist was seriously hurt in a crash in Burlington County, authorities said. The five-vehicle crash occurred at 6:48 a.m. Tuesday near the Route 70 intersection with Spring Lake Boulevard in Pemberton Township. William Benner Jr., 28, of Browns Mills, who was...
A possible drowning victim was airlifted to a hospital Thursday morning, state police confirmed. NJSP and state park police responded to Swartswood State Park just before 10:15 a.m., Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com. Initial reports stated that the victim was a male kayaker. The victim was taken to Newton Hospital...
A New Jersey man paralyzed in a 2014 police encounter will get $10 million in what might be the largest police brutality settlement in state history. Xavier Ingram was being chased by police for an outstanding warrant and driving violation, when he tripped and fell on a Camden street, NJ Advance Media reports citing his attorney.
ROBBINSVILLE — A trucker died in a crash on the southbound New Jersey Turnpike Tuesday afternoon in one of two incidents near Exit 7A that caused miles of traffic delays during the afternoon commute. State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said a Western Star truck pulling a flatbed trailer was...
A two-car crash in Lansdale brought down a traffic signal Tuesday, May 10, authorities said. The Lansdale Police Department and local fire crews responded to South Broad and Hancock Streets, where they said a driver ran a red light, causing the crash around 2:05 p.m. One of the drivers was...
A woman was found dead in an apparent homicide at a South Jersey motel, authorities said. The unidentified victim's body was found inside a room at the Bel-Air Motor Lodge in Maple Shade, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said. The investigation began just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, when...
A central Pennsylvania child has been missing for nearly a week, police say. The Susquehanna Township police are attempting to locate Marcos Perez who went missing around 8 a.m. on May 6, according to a release by the department. Marcos was last seen wearing a black Puma hoodie, as stated...
At least five people have been seriously injured in a multi-car pileup in Montgomery County, according to authorities.TRAFFIC ALERT: Several hurt in crash involving multiple vehicles in Montgomery County https://t.co/HiGoV16iUq #fox5traffic pic.twitter.com/Iv9DlEQ5y9— FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) May 12, 202…
At least five people have been seriously injured in a morning two-vehicle collision in Montgomery County, according to authorities. The crash involving several vehicles, including a pickup truck, happened in the 12,800 block of Connecticut Avenue near Atherton Drive in Glenmont around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, Montgomery County Fire officials said on Twitter.
On Thursday, 05/12/2022 at 06:02 a.m. Franklin Township Police Department responded to a single car motor vehicle crash on Dutch Mill Road. Upon arriving on scene officers located a male subject entrapped within the vehicle which had struck a utility pole. After extracting the male from the vehicle lifesaving measures were performed; however, the subject succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
One person was killed after being ejected from a stolen vehicle in a single-vehicle collision in Howard County, authorities say. The driver of the 2019 Kia Optima was traveling west when he left the roadway and struck a tree on Guilford Road at Lambeth Court shortly before 4 a.m., Thursday, May 12, said Howard County Police.
A driver more than 90 years old suffering an apparent medical episode sent his vehicle through a fence on Route 208 Thursday, May 12. The vehicle went through a fence on the southbound side of the highway, and came to rest in the backyard of a home on William Way around 2 p.m.
One person was killed in an overnight single-car crash in Fairfax County, according to authorities. The crash occurred at the intersection of Manchester Boulevard and Beulah Street in Franconia around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, Fairfax County Police said on Twitter. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene....
A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed and three other victims were injured Wednesday, May 11 in Paterson, various news reports say. Gunfire broke out at the corner of Essex and Madison streets around 10:30 p.m., NJ Advance Media says citing Mayor Andre Sayegh. The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office was...
One person has died in an overnight motorcycle crash in Stafford County, authorities said. Police responded to the incident in the 1300 block of Lafayette Boulevard around 1 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, according to Fredericksburg Police. Officers determined a motorcyclist crashed into another vehicle while they were speeding northbound...
A 19-year-old man from Irvington has been arrested for allegedly running an auto theft trafficking ring in Newark, authorities said. Through various investigative means, it was learned that the suspect was responsible for trafficking twelve cars totaling over one million dollars, New Jersey State Police said. On March 20, troopers...
A person was fatally struck by a SEPTA train in Philadelphia Thursday, May 12, 6abc reports. It was not immediately known how the unidentified victim ended up on the tracks on the 6900 block of State Road around 8:30 a.m., the outlet says. The Trenton Regional Rail Line resumed service...
