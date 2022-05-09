ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Crash Reported On I-95 South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mwn0H_0fXueG9j00
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

There was a collision involving a car and a box truck along Interstate-95 in Burlington County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. on Monday, May 9 near mile-marker 53.8 in Bordentown, initial reports said.

New Jersey State Police said the crash did not result in any serious injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Man Slain Inside Vehicle In South Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor

A 40-year-old man from Willingboro was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle that was parked on a City of Burlington street, authorities said. City of Burlington police officers on overnight patrol heard gunfire just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, May 12 and responded to the 500 block of Linden Avenue to investigate, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and City of Burlington Police Chief John Fine.
BURLINGTON, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Man Paralyzed In Police Incident Will Get $10M

A New Jersey man paralyzed in a 2014 police encounter will get $10 million in what might be the largest police brutality settlement in state history. Xavier Ingram was being chased by police for an outstanding warrant and driving violation, when he tripped and fell on a Camden street, NJ Advance Media reports citing his attorney.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash Takes Down Traffic Light In Lansdale: Police

A two-car crash in Lansdale brought down a traffic signal Tuesday, May 10, authorities said. The Lansdale Police Department and local fire crews responded to South Broad and Hancock Streets, where they said a driver ran a red light, causing the crash around 2:05 p.m. One of the drivers was...
LANSDALE, PA
thenjsentinel.com

FATAL MVA – Franklin Twp/Gloucester County

On Thursday, 05/12/2022 at 06:02 a.m. Franklin Township Police Department responded to a single car motor vehicle crash on Dutch Mill Road. Upon arriving on scene officers located a male subject entrapped within the vehicle which had struck a utility pole. After extracting the male from the vehicle lifesaving measures were performed; however, the subject succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Stolen Car Crash Leaves On Dead In Maryland: Police

One person was killed after being ejected from a stolen vehicle in a single-vehicle collision in Howard County, authorities say. The driver of the 2019 Kia Optima was traveling west when he left the roadway and struck a tree on Guilford Road at Lambeth Court shortly before 4 a.m., Thursday, May 12, said Howard County Police.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Elderly Route 208 Driver Sends Car Through Fence

A driver more than 90 years old suffering an apparent medical episode sent his vehicle through a fence on Route 208 Thursday, May 12. The vehicle went through a fence on the southbound side of the highway, and came to rest in the backyard of a home on William Way around 2 p.m.
WYCKOFF, NJ
Daily Voice

1 Dead In Overnight Fairfax County Car Crash: Police

One person was killed in an overnight single-car crash in Fairfax County, according to authorities. The crash occurred at the intersection of Manchester Boulevard and Beulah Street in Franconia around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, Fairfax County Police said on Twitter. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene....
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Teen Girl Shot Dead In Paterson: Reports

A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed and three other victims were injured Wednesday, May 11 in Paterson, various news reports say. Gunfire broke out at the corner of Essex and Madison streets around 10:30 p.m., NJ Advance Media says citing Mayor Andre Sayegh. The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office was...
PATERSON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Woman found dead in Maple Shade, NJ motel room

MAPLE SHADE — The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the discovery of a woman’s body at a motel late Wednesday morning. Maple Shade police were called to the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on Route 73 around 11:30 a.m. when an unresponsive woman was found in a room. She was pronounced dead and her death was considered a homicide, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
