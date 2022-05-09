ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

SEE IT: Vibrant footage of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ arrives in new teaser trailer

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

Get ready to feel over the moon about a return to Pandora.

The first footage of “Avatar: The Way of Water” came out Monday in a teaser trailer featuring vibrant shots of the Na’vi characters navigating the sprawling beaches and jungles of their moon homeland.

“I know one thing,” Sam Worthington’s character, Jake Sully, says in the 1.5-minute promo. “Wherever we go, this family is our fortress.”

The film, out Dec. 16, is the sequel to the 2009 science-fiction epic “Avatar,” which is the highest-grossing movie of all time with a global haul of more than $2.8 billion.

Directed again by James Cameron, “The Way of Water” is the first of four sequels in the works for the “Avatar” franchise, with subsequent films scheduled to arrive in 2024, 2026 and 2028.

Zoe Saldaña returns alongside Worthington in “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which also features Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, CCH Pounder and Giovanni Ribisi in its star-studded cast.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News

‘The Big Lebowski’ actor Jack Kehler dead at 75

Longtime film and TV actor Jack Kehler, who had a small-but-standout role in the movie “The Big Lebowski,” has died at age 75. His son told Entertainment Weekly that Kehler died from complications of leukemia on Saturday in Los Angeles. Kehler appeared in “The Big Lebowski” as Marty — the landlord of Jeff Bridge’s character, The Dude — whose performance in a dance recital remains a ...
CELEBRITIES
Daily News

‘Bridgerton’ shake-up sees Francesca Bridgerton played by ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ actress

It’s all in the family. Netflix is shaking up the “Bridgerton” cast by swapping out Ruby Stokes, the original face of Francesca Bridgerton, for Hannah Dodd in the upcoming third season. While Stokes, 21, debuted the role to the public starting with the first season of the Shonda Rhimes-executive produced smash hit — which dropped in late 2020 — Francesca, described in the release as “a bit of ...
CELEBRITIES
Daily News

Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick to return for ‘A Simple Favor’ sequel: report

Blake Lively is slipping back into those stunning pantsuits again. The 34-year-old actress will reprise her role as the impeccably dressed yet damaged Emily Nelson for a sequel to the hit 2018 movie “A Simple Favor,” Deadline reported Wednesday. Co-star Anna Kendrick will also return as mommy vlogger Stephanie Smothers, who Emily befriended just before faking her own death and disappearing ...
MOVIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cch Pounder
Person
Sigourney Weaver
Person
Sam Worthington
Person
Kate Winslet
Person
James Cameron
Person
Giovanni Ribisi
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Avatar
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Supernatural and Walker Prequel Spinoffs, Gotham Knights Get Series Orders as CW Shakes Up Slate

Click here to read the full article. Having spent this Thursday morning veritably clearing its shelves (by way of six cancellations, so far!), The CW has ordered to series the prequel spinoffs for Supernatural and Walker, as well as the DC comics-inspired Gotham Knights. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters promised to deliver “the epic, untold love story” of how Sam and Dean’s parents, John (played by The In Between‘s Drake Rodger) and Mary (American Housewife‘s Meg Donnelly), first met, “and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love,...
TV SERIES
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy