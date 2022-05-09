SEE IT: Vibrant footage of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ arrives in new teaser trailer

Get ready to feel over the moon about a return to Pandora.

The first footage of “Avatar: The Way of Water” came out Monday in a teaser trailer featuring vibrant shots of the Na’vi characters navigating the sprawling beaches and jungles of their moon homeland.

“I know one thing,” Sam Worthington’s character, Jake Sully, says in the 1.5-minute promo. “Wherever we go, this family is our fortress.”

The film, out Dec. 16, is the sequel to the 2009 science-fiction epic “Avatar,” which is the highest-grossing movie of all time with a global haul of more than $2.8 billion.

Directed again by James Cameron, “The Way of Water” is the first of four sequels in the works for the “Avatar” franchise, with subsequent films scheduled to arrive in 2024, 2026 and 2028.

Zoe Saldaña returns alongside Worthington in “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which also features Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, CCH Pounder and Giovanni Ribisi in its star-studded cast.