Boston, MA

Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: In goal Tuesday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Swayman will get the starting nod on the road for Game 5 against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Conor Ryan of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Natural hat trick in third period

Tarasenko recorded a natural hat trick, five shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 5. Tarasenko scored two goals 1:28 apart early in the third period to give the Blues a lead, and he sealed his hat trick with an empty-netter. He'd been kept off the scoresheet in three of the first four games in the series. The winger is up to four tallies, one assist, 14 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-3 rating in five playoff contests.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Provides helper in loss

Ovechkin logged an assist, four shots on goal and four hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 5. Ovechkin has yet to be held off the scoresheet in the playoffs. His assist came on a Justin Schultz tally in the second period. Ovechkin has a goal, five helpers, 18 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-2 rating through five postseason outings, showing no lingering effects from an upper-body injury that kept him out of the last three regular-season games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Unavailable against Canes

Lindholm (upper body) didn't travel with the team for Tuesday's Game 5 matchup with Carolina, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Lindholm will be on the shelf for his third straight contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. Even prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old blueliner logged just one point in his last five outings despite averaging 21:30 of ice time, including 2:27 with the man advantage.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Still being evaluated

Crosby (upper body) remains under evaluation for the injury he sustained in Wednesday's game versus the Rangers. Head coach Mike Sullivan had no update on the center's status in his postgame comments. At this point, Crosby can be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's Game 6. If he can't play, Evgeni Malkin and Jeff Carter could see larger roles while Drew O'Connor would be an option to enter the lineup.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Acuna isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Acuna appeared to be favoring his leg during Tuesday's loss to Boston, and he'll be held out of the lineup a day later. Whether the 24-year-old is available off the bench remains to be seen, but Travis Demeritte will shift to right field while Orlando Arcia enters the lineup as the designated hitter Wednesday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Travis Lakins: Sent down Thursday

Lakins was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday. Lakins was called up by Baltimore on Tuesday, and he allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two in two relief innings during Wednesday's loss to the Cardinals. The right-hander has a 9.58 ERA in 10.1 innings over six major-league appearances this year and will head back to the minors as part of a move after Denyi Reyes' contract was selected Thursday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Requires surgery

Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Sent down Thursday

Tucker was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Tucker had relatively consistent playing time over the first few weeks of the season, but he started in just five of the nine games after returning from the COVID-19 injured list at the beginning of May. Over 18 major-league games this year, the 25-year-old has hit .175 with a triple, a double, three runs, two RBI and a stolen base. He should see more consistent at-bats in the minors, while Rodolfo Castro and Josh VanMeter should see most of the playing time at second base for the Pirates.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Earns another call-up

Castro was recalled by the Pirates on Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Castro spent a stretch of time in the majors in the second half of last season but largely failed to impress, hitting .198/.258/.395 in 31 games. He did hit the ball hard, posting a 10.2 percent barrel rate and homering five times, but he didn't hit it often, striking out 29.0 percent of the time. That latter number looks especially poor next to his 6.5 percent walk rate. Through 29 games for Triple-A Indianapolis this season, he's hit .250/.397/.402, offsetting a still-elevated 26.7 percent strikeout rate with an excellent 17.2 percent walk rate. Contact and plate discipline look like they'll be the keys to whether or not he's given enough opportunities to let his power shine.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Demoted amid season-long slump

The Cardinals optioned DeJong to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Since slugging a career-high 30 home runs in 2019 and earning an All-Star nod, DeJong hasn't come close to replicating that performance in the two-plus seasons that have followed. He was off to an especially brutal start to the 2022 campaign, having slashed just .130/.209/.208 with a career-worst 29.1 percent strikeout rate. The Cardinals will send DeJong down to Memphis with the hope that he finds his swing and recaptures some confidence at the plate, but at least for now, his time as the big club's everyday shortstop is over. Tommy Edman is expected to slide over from second base to play shortstop in the short term, while Brendan Donovan will be first in line to get a look as St. Louis' primary option at the keystone.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Rejoins team

Wainwright (illness) rejoined the Cardinals on Thursday and completed a bullpen session, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Wainwright remains on the COVID-19 injured list nearly a week after testing positive for the virus, but he's now cleared all protocols after isolating from the team. The Cardinals haven't yet announced a starter for Sunday's series finale against the Giants, but the right-hander looks on track to start that game, provided he feels fine coming out of Thursday's throwing session. It's possible that Wainwright faces more limitations with his pitch count Sunday than usual, however.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Padres' CJ Abrams: Demoted to Triple-A

Abrams was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday. The 21-year-old started 16 games during the first month of the season but never found his groove offensively with a .182/.270/.273 slash line in 65 plate appearances. Abrams' playing time diminished over the past couple weeks, and he'll now head back to the Triple-A level to see more regular at-bats. Ha-Seong Kim should continue to operate as the Friars' primary shortstop, though Abrams could receive another opportunity in the majors later in the year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: On rehab assignment

Sosa (illness) has cleared the COVID-19 protocol and is on a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Sosa's time with Springfield is likely to be short. He'll need a few reps to get back up to speed before rejoining St. Louis. Expect Sosa to return to a competition for playing time at shortstop with Paul DeJong once he's officially activated.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

