ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Blasts sixth homer

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Stanton went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in the Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader versus...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Homers, steals base in big effort

Merrifield went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, four total runs and a stolen base in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday. Merrifield has struggled so much this season that he was dropped to the eighth spot in the order Tuesday. He responded with a single and an RBI in his first game in that position, then broke through Wednesday with his first three-hit game and first long ball of the campaign. Merrifield also notched his first stolen base since April 14. The second baseman hasn't hit any lower than .277 in any of his six big-league campaigns, so it stands to reason that he'll break out of his early-season funk at some point. His performance Wednesday may very well be the spark that gets him going.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Requires surgery

Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Not in Thursday's lineup

Melendez will sit Thursday against Texas, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Melendez started five out of the Royals' first six games after he earned his first career call-up in early May, but the lefty-hitting rookie has now been on the bench for two in a row against left-handed starting pitchers. Sebastian Rivero will get the start behind the plate, while Salvador Perez serves as the designated hitter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Travis Lakins: Sent down Thursday

Lakins was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday. Lakins was called up by Baltimore on Tuesday, and he allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two in two relief innings during Wednesday's loss to the Cardinals. The right-hander has a 9.58 ERA in 10.1 innings over six major-league appearances this year and will head back to the minors as part of a move after Denyi Reyes' contract was selected Thursday.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Homer, NY
CBS Sports

Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Earns another call-up

Castro was recalled by the Pirates on Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Castro spent a stretch of time in the majors in the second half of last season but largely failed to impress, hitting .198/.258/.395 in 31 games. He did hit the ball hard, posting a 10.2 percent barrel rate and homering five times, but he didn't hit it often, striking out 29.0 percent of the time. That latter number looks especially poor next to his 6.5 percent walk rate. Through 29 games for Triple-A Indianapolis this season, he's hit .250/.397/.402, offsetting a still-elevated 26.7 percent strikeout rate with an excellent 17.2 percent walk rate. Contact and plate discipline look like they'll be the keys to whether or not he's given enough opportunities to let his power shine.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Dehydration causes exit

Rojas was removed from Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks due to dehydration, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rojas went 1-for-4 before being pulled for a pinch hitter during the ninth inning. He'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery and should be available for Friday's series opener versus Milwaukee.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
CBS Sports

Guardians' Aaron Civale: Guardians-White Sox postponed

Civale and the Guardians won't face the White Sox on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns within Cleveland's organization. Wednesday's game becomes the first to be postponed during the 2022 MLB season due to non-weather-related reasons. Assuming they aren't dealing with an outbreak that forces the team to suspend operations for several days, the Guardians will return to action Friday in Minnesota. Civale would likely be pushed back two days in the schedule to start that game.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Sent down Thursday

Tucker was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Tucker had relatively consistent playing time over the first few weeks of the season, but he started in just five of the nine games after returning from the COVID-19 injured list at the beginning of May. Over 18 major-league games this year, the 25-year-old has hit .175 with a triple, a double, three runs, two RBI and a stolen base. He should see more consistent at-bats in the minors, while Rodolfo Castro and Josh VanMeter should see most of the playing time at second base for the Pirates.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rylan Bannon: Called up for major-league debut

The Orioles recalled Bannon from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday and will have him start at third base against the Cardinals in his major-league debut, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Bannon first reached Triple-A back in 2019 but failed to make the push for a promotion until now. In 84 games...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Two homers in win

Trout went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored, three RBI and a walk in a 12-0 win Tuesday over the Rays. Trout's big game may not receive that much attention as Reid Detmers upstaged him by throwing a no-hitter. Nonetheless, Trout homered off Corey Kluber in the second and added a two-run shot off outfielder Brett Phillips in the eighth. The three-time American League Most Valuable Player has homered in consecutive games and is the only qualified AL player sporting an OPS over 1.000 with a 1.183 mark. He has scored 25 runs in 27 games and is just eight away from 1,000 runs scored for his career.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Blasts#Doubleheader
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Recalled and starting in right

Brujan was recalled by the Rays on Tuesday and will bat eighth and play right field against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Brujan has spent the bulk of this season with Triple-A Durham, spending just two days on the big-league roster. He's gone 0-for-3 at the major-league level but has hit .300/.400/.467 with six steals and as many walks as strikeouts in 16 Triple-A games. He can play all around the diamond and could fill in at multiple spots if he's allowed to stick around, but for now he'll cover for Manuel Margot in the outfield, who's day-to-day with hamstring discomfort. Calvin Faucher was optioned to clear space on the roster.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Shaken up after stolen bag

Margot left Monday's game against the Angels after sliding awkwardly into second base, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Margot appeared to stumble as he slid headfirst into second base, and while he did successfully steal the bag, he would have to leave the game after a conversation with the team trainer. He'll be considered day-to-day until the nature of the injury is disclosed.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Blake Snell: Solid again in third rehab start

Snell completed five innings for Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out seven to earn the win. In his third minor-league rehab appearance -- and first at the Triple-A level -- Snell extended to five frames and tossed 59 pitches. The latter number was seven pitches fewer than he threw in his previous rehab outing, but Snell was more effective Tuesday in limiting his opponent to just one run. The Padres haven't yet announced the next step for the left-hander, though manager Bob Melvin has suggested that this was likely his final rehab start, per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Goes on bereavement leave

The Orioles placed Lopez on the bereavement list Tuesday. Per MLB rules, players placed on the bereavement list aren't eligible to be activated for at least three days and can stay on the list for a maximum of seven days, so at the very least, Lopez won't be available for the Orioles' three-game series with the Cardinals that begins Tuesday. While Lopez is sidelined, Dillon Tate is the most likely candidate to handle closing duties for the Orioles; he's recorded the only Baltimore save this season that that hasn't gone to Lopez, who has recorded four.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Reds' Robert Dugger: Back in big leagues

Dugger's contract was selected by the Reds on Thursday. Dugger was designated for assignment Sunday but is back in the big leagues less than a week later with Lucas Sims (back) heading to the injured list. Dugger owns a career 7.29 ERA at the major-league level has allowed six runs in 8.1 innings of relief this season, though his 12:1 K:BB gives reason for at least a bit of optimism.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Dauri Moreta: Sent to minors

Was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Moreta earned a spot on Cincinnati's Opening Day roster but has struggled through 15 appearances, and he's now been demoted after surrendering five runs without recording an out Wednesday. He'll head to Louisville, where he had a 0.68 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB over 26.1 innings last year.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Bears' Dante Pettis: Signs with Chicago

Pettis (shoulder) agreed to a contract with the Bears on Wednesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. The 26-year-old appeared in three games for the Giants last year and caught 10 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in November. A 2018 second-round pick by San Francisco, Pettis has failed to find much success since totaling 467 receiving yards and five scores during his rookie campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Astros' Pedro Leon: Lots of whiffs with Sugar Land

Leon is hitting .243/.386/.485 across his first 127 plate appearances with Triple-A Sugar Land. Leon managed only a .033 ISO across 75 plate appearances with Sugar Land to end the 2021 season. While he's increased that mark to .243 in the new campaign, he is still striking out at a 32.3 percent clip. That type of performance isn't likely to earn him a promotion to the majors, but it is worth noting that Leon has played the majority of his games in center field. Chas McCormick is currently the primary center fielder in Houston, but he has just a .301 wOBA to go along with a .238/.286/.393 line. If Leon can show some increased contact ability in the coming weeks, he could still factor into the team's plans at the big-league level in 2022.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy