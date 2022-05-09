Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Blasts sixth homer

Tucker was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Tucker had relatively consistent playing time over the first few weeks of the season, but he started in just five of the nine games after returning from the COVID-19 injured list at the beginning of May. Over 18 major-league games this year, the 25-year-old has hit .175 with a triple, a double, three runs, two RBI and a stolen base. He should see more consistent at-bats in the minors, while Rodolfo Castro and Josh VanMeter should see most of the playing time at second base for the Pirates.
